Pitso Mosimane reacted emotionally to the insults of a group of supporters who delayed the Al Ahly bus entering Lucas Moripe Stadium for Saturday’s Caf Champions League quarterfinal‚ suggesting only one person — a club official — could have allowed it to happen.

Sundowns drew 1-1 with Al Ahly in the second leg of their quarterfinal but lost 3-1 on aggregate to bow out of the continental tournament.

An angry Mosimane said in the post-match media conference that he would write a book one day describing his departure from Sundowns. He did not name the official he believed to be behind the abusive placards that insulted him and even his mother.

Mosimane was asked about the emotions he felt on returning to Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ where he coached Sundowns for eight years‚ winning 11 trophies including four league titles and the 2016 Champions League.

“I remember the first time I came here to play against SuperSport United when I was the coach of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ because I spent seven years with SuperSport. It was a bit emotional but we are professionals and this is a game of football‚” the Ahly coach replied.

“But I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside. And they [the supporters] stopped the bus. All these people swearing at me‚ swearing at my mother. I said to myself‚ ‘What else should I have done for this team [Sundowns] to get the respect’.

“But it’s football‚ I understand. And I know the person who did that‚ and the person who’s behind that, just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life.

“There’s more. I don’t want to talk. The things I have received from SA before I came for this match. If I show you my phone I will show you the things. Correspondences I have received‚ e-mails I have received. They [Sundowns] just don’t let me go.

“And those e-mails are not from supporters; they come from the main office. And there’s just one person who can allow that. E-mails from lawyers; how I left‚ why I left,” he said.

“But that I will save for my book, I will write a book. In fact I have the book. I have just kept it‚ I said‚ ‘You know‚ let bygones be bygones and move on from Safa [the SA Football Association], I have moved on’.

“I thought I left a very good team for the coaches to inherit — the best I have ever had. And I thought I left in peace. I shook hands. But ever since I’ve been in Egypt I am not at peace.

“And I didn’t want to talk. But now that the situation is like this‚ it’s fine. But later I’m going to write a book. Because the person must let me go.”

Ahly won 2-0 in Cairo a week ago in the first leg. Yasser Ibrahim’s 11th-minute strike on Saturday effectively killed the tie‚ though Downs got the equaliser through Mosa Lebusa in the 30th minute.

Sundowns apologised to Al Ahly and “those associated with the club” for the “improper conduct and insults”, in a statement on the club’s website. The statement did not mention Mosimane’s name.