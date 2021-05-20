Themba Zwane likely to face Al Ahly while Sorino flirts with them

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is in contention to take his place against Egyptian side Al Ahly in the keenly awaited Champions League quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

“Mshishi” missed Sundowns’ 2-0 defeat to the Red Devils in the first leg in Cairo but coach Manqoba Mngqithi said on Thursday his star player trained this week with no signs of discomfort.

“Based on the report we got from the doctors and the training he had yesterday [Wednesday]‚ it looks very positive‚” Mngqithi said on Thursday.

“The doctors have indicated that he is looking well. During the training session he felt no pain. He has been training regularly trying to get himself fit‚ and we are more than optimistic he will help us.”

Zwane‚ who also missed Sundowns’ recent 1-0 Premiership win over TS Galaxy‚ was dearly missed during the first leg and will play a big role for them if is he is cleared to play.

“We do believe that Mshishi will play an immense role in the second leg.

“There are a lot of openings that he could have [found] for us. There are areas we feel he normally occupies and were not occupied the way we would have liked.

“We believe that if he comes in‚ he is definitely someone who can help the team achieve our objectives.”

Mngqithi condemned Gaston Sirino’s behaviour after the midfielder continued to publicly flirt with Egyptian suitors Al Ahly.

Al Ahly have never hidden their interest in the talented Uruguayan, but he took things a little far when he was pictured wearing the Egyptian club’s jersey after Sundowns’ first leg match last week.

“I would prefer not to comment on that one‚” said Mngqithi referring to Sirino. “I think it’s outside the parameters of what I wanted to talk about. But you are right‚ I don’t think it was appropriate for him to do that‚ but it is something that I don’t want to dwell on.

“I want to focus more on this match‚ on winning the match on Saturday and not the negatives. I can say something negative about the player now and on Saturday the same player helps win the match. What would will you say after that?”

In the build-up to the first leg last week‚ Sirino told Sky Sports Arabia: “It’s always good that a big team like Al Ahly [are] interested in me. I’m very focused on playing well‚ and then we’ll see what happens.”