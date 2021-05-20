Kaizer Chiefs are bracing for shenanigans in the second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Simba SC in Dar es Salaam‚ Tanzania, on Saturday.

Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung said the club is “very concerned” there will be dirty tricks and gamesmanship surrounding the game‚ into which Amakhosi take a commanding 4-0 lead into the game.

Motaung said she hoped members of Chiefs’ travelling squad do not suddenly produce negative Covid-19 tests on arrival in Tanzania.

Among concerns and suspicious activity Chiefs’ intelligence has raised are that Simba have apparently repeatedly asked where the Soweto giants will be staying‚ and a particular hotel has contacted the club on numerous occasions asking to be Amakhosi’s base.

Motaung admitted that a place in the semifinals of the continent’s premier club competition would come as a welcome success in a sixth successive season without silverware where Chiefs are in 11th place in the Premiership with three games remaining.

“There’s always a silver lining‚ and certainly what we’ve done in the Champions League is wonderful and I’m excited about it. It’s not going to be easy and it hasn’t been an easy journey‚” she said.

“I’m very concerned about the potential shenanigans we may face. But that’s not going to distract us. What’s important is for the team to continue being focused — the foundation’s been laid. And the team have to do well. We’re not going to allow ourselves to be distracted by what could potentially happen.

“But it would be unfortunate if we suddenly had negative Covid-19 results — we haven’t had those [so far in the competition].”

Chiefs previously had not reached the group stages of the Champions League. They have experienced gamesmanship on the way to the quarters‚ notably against Wydad Casablanca in the group stage.

Motaung said Chiefs have heard things about the reception that Simba‚ who will allow 10‚000 supporters into the 60‚000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium‚ give to visiting teams.

“I’ve heard many things — people play tricks and some teams have certain agendas‚” she said. “But for us what’s important is to make sure there’s fair play.”