Cantona joins Shearer and Henry in Premier League’s Hall of Fame

Former Manchester United forward scored 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club

18 May 2021 - 16:47 Manasi Pathak
A Thierry Henry statue is seen at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, on April 19 2021 as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Bengaluru — Former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona became the third player to be inducted into the Premier League’s Hall of Fame after former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry, the league said on Tuesday.

Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club.

The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-1992 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

“I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised,” Cantona told the Premier League website. “I would’ve been surprised not to be elected. I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.”

Cantona, 54, is also remembered for the infamous “kung-fu” kick he launched at Crystal Palace fan in January 1995 after being sent off at Selhurst Park.

Shearer, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, and former France international Henry were inducted in April.

The league said the Hall of Fame “celebrates the talent and achievements” of those who have featured in the division since its inception in 1992 and that players must have been retired as of August 1 2020 to be eligible. 

Reuters

Premier League talking points: Keeper’s header is a match and headline winner

The mother of all headers turned Liverpool’s goalkeeper into a match-saving striker and headline winner
1 day ago

Gavin Hunt believes Champions League suits Chiefs players better than the PSL

Coach Gavin Hunt says Champions League is a much slower game and more predictable
1 day ago

Champions League berth would be ‘massive’ for Liverpool, says Jürgen Klopp

Stirring fightback in horror season takes Reds to brink of qualification
5 hours ago

