Premier League talking points: Keeper’s header is a match and headline winner

London — Most of the weekend’s headlines would have been about Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s header that secured a last-gasp win over West Brom for the Reds.

His winner could turn out to be one of Liverpool’s most important goals of the season if the club finishes in the top four and qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

Alisson heroics keep Liverpool’s season alive: Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was signed to provide a formidable barrier to goal for opposition and did just that in his first two impressive seasons at Anfield.

On Sunday he went one step further, heading a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion — becoming the first goalkeeper to score a competitive goal for Liverpool. It means Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League if they beat Burnley and Crystal Palace, and Alisson would have paid back a sizeable chunk of the £65m it cost Liverpool to take him from AS Roma.

Liverpool’s post title-winning season has been a disappointing one, but a top-four finish would offer at least some compensation for coach Juergen Klopp and give him a better chance of attracting the signings he needs to close the gap on champions Manchester City next season.

Jebbison a ray of hope for Sheffield United: There has not been a lot of joy at Sheffield United this season with the club unable to prevent a return to the Championship. But 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison offered some much-needed hope of better times ahead as he netted the winner in his team’s 1-0 victory at Everton on Sunday.

Canada-born Jebbison became the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start and produced a powerful and skilful display that made a mockery of his tender years.

“The experience was brilliant. I wish the fans were here because I know the Sheffield United fans are crazy and I love it,” he said.

VAR continues to cause controversy: West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce was left cursing VAR as, once again, the technology designed to avoid obvious errors came up with a contentious verdict on Sunday.

Albion thought they had snatched a late winner against Liverpool when Kyle Bartley poked in from a corner, but the linesman raised his flag because Matt Phillips, who was offside, was ruled to have been obstructing keeper Alisson’s view.

Allardyce could not understand why VAR had not overturned the decision. “It’s an outrageous, ridiculous decision when you’ve got VAR. If down at Stockley Park they said that’s right, then that’s nonsense.”

Leeds finishing with a sprint: Many thought Leeds United’s high-energy football might see them fizzle out in the second half of the season but Marcelo Bielsa’s side are finishing with a sprint.

A 4-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday followed last weekend’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur to move them to 53 points in 10th place. A top-half finish is almost assured and the only frustration will be that they might fall just short of a return to Europe.

While optimism will be high for next season, however, a word of caution will be relegated Sheffield United’s fall from grace after they also impressed on their return to the top flight.

