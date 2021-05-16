Sport / Soccer

Pirates pay for missed chances as Raja get vital away goal

Visitors will be happier than the Bucs with the result after the sides play to a 1-1 draw

16 May 2021 - 18:43 Mninawa Ntloko
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Orlando Pirates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Orlando Pirates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Orlando Pirates have a huge mountain to climb after they were held to a potentially costly draw by Morocco side Raja Casablanca in a Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg encounter at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors will be happier than Pirates after the result as they will take a crucial away goal home after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.

Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer will look back and rue the numerous chances they created‚ especially in the first half‚ but failed to take.

Vincent Pule scored the opening goal in the 39th minute after Deon Hotto put the Moroccans under pressure on the right side of the park‚ forcing Abdeljalil Jbira to attempt a clearance with his back to goal.

Jbira’s clearance rolled kindly in Pule’s path and he chipped the ball over advancing Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti to open the scoring for the home side.

Pule did well to keep a cool head as he was sandwiched between two Raja defenders when he deftly beat the goalkeeper.

Relief was etched on Zinnbauer’s face as his charges finally found the breakthrough they had been desperately seeking.

The goal meant a lot to Zinnbauer and his technical team as Pirates had missed many opportunities‚ especially the gilt-edged chance that Hotto wasted in the 30th minute.

Hotto should have scored when Pule delivered a delicious cross that the Namibian somehow miscued when he had enough time to pick his spot.

Raja had their moments‚ especially in the first period‚ and Bucs captain Thulani Hlatshwayo made a telling save to deny the visitors when the dangerous-looking ball seemed to be destined to find one of the visitors inside the area with Bucs goalie Wayne Sandilands stranded in no-man’s-land.

Pirates hung onto their slight advantage and the sides went into the halftime break with the home team still in the lead.

The Moroccans were always going to return from the break with more venom as they looked for the crucial away goal.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza made a crucial blunder in the back and after losing possession at the edge of the area‚ the dangerous Ben Malango Ngita punished the Bucs and beat Sandilands with a low strike on the hour mark.

It was a deflating blow for Zinnbauer and the upset Pirates coach threw his spectacles on the ground as he reacted to Nyauza’s error.

Pirates now have it all to do in the second leg and will need some of the tenacity they displayed in the first half if they are to knock out the Moroccans.

Sundowns coach confident of securing win against Al Ahly in Tshwane

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi remains upbeat after losing first leg of Caf Champions League quarterfinal
Sport
3 hours ago

Win lifts Maritzburg out of the drop zone

Crucial 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows raises team’s chances of avoiding automatic relegation or play-offs
Sport
4 days ago

Tricky challenge as Sundowns face former mentor

Caf Champions League quarterfinal pits Mamelodi team against Al Ahly — and Pitso Mosimane
Sport
3 days ago

Disgruntled Chiefs fans protest march to go ahead

Supporters expected to hand over memorandum outlining their grievances about ‘the perpetual decline of our beloved football club’
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fury vs Joshua unification showdown set for Saudi ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Aussie cricket board willing to look at new ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Sundowns coach confident of securing win against ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Joshua vs Fury fight date set, special stadium to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Samir Nurkovic not for sale, insist Amakhosi
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Pirates advance in Africa, make history for SA

Sport / Soccer

Pirates draw but edge closer to quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Lorch still not ready as Pirates brace for Setif showdown

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.