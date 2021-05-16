Keeper Alisson Becker heads Liverpool to last-gasp victory

London — Goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Liverpool snatched a 2-1 victory at the death against relegated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Alisson headed home from a corner to secure what could be a precious three points for Liverpool in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They stay in fifth place on 63 points from 36 games, one behind Chelsea in the fourth and final qualification position. Leicester City are in third on 66 points with the latter two to meet on Tuesday.

Striker Hal Robson-Kanu had scored in his first Premier League start in three-and-a-half years to give West Brom the lead, but Mohamed Salah equalised for the visitors to move level with Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane on 22 Premier League goals for the season.

Both sides missed opportunities to add to their score, but it was Alisson’s incredible late winner that clinched a precious victory for the visitors. It was the first goal scored by a Liverpool goalkeeper in an official match.

Earlier Tottenham Hotspur’s England striker Kane scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season to help his side to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, which boosted their bid to secure European football for next season.

After Kane’s late first-half strike, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg grabbed Tottenham’s second just past the hour to seal a victory, which lifted Ryan Mason’s team to sixth in the standings.

Reuters