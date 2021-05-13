Sport / Soccer

Disgruntled Chiefs fans protest march to go ahead

Supporters expected to hand over memorandum outlining their grievances about ‘the perpetual decline of our beloved football club’

13 May 2021 - 16:38 Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs supporters. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kaizer Chiefs supporters. Picture: SUPPLIED

The organisers of Friday’s Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ protest march to the Soweto club’s headquarters in Naturena have promised that the event will be “legal and courteous”.      

The organisers clarified that they have received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities‚ including the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)‚ for the march to Amakhosi’s Village to hand over a memorandum of their grievances.

“As concerned supporters‚ looking at dismal results and the perpetual decline of our beloved football club‚ we saw it fit to exercise this constitutional right and organise a peaceful and lawful protest to Naturena to raise our grievances with the relevant Kaizer Chiefs authorities,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We have followed all correct procedures to ensure that this march is both legal and courteous. We have met with law enforcement officials from JMPD and Kaizer Chiefs officials. We are pleased that we were able to reach a common consensus and understanding with the two parties and we want to announce that the peaceful march is ongoing as planned.”

The organisers thanked “the JMPD officials who have diligently worked with us during preparations for this historic occasion and the Kaizer Chiefs officials who accepted the call and are willing to consider our demands”. 

The memorandum is expected to be handed over at 10am on Friday.

