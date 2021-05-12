No surprise as Chiefs fail to win and Swallows settle for draw

With Swallows having established themselves as the undisputed draw kings of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and Kaizer Chiefs struggling to win games, a 1-1 stalemate on Wednesday came as no surprise.

Kagiso Malinga’s eighth-minute strike in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium was cancelled out by Leonardo Castro’s 14th-minute opener in a lively start to an entertaining opening half.

The two teams’ cancel culture increased in the second half when both ventured less and spent most of the time working hard to negate the other’s strengths.

For Chiefs, the effort to notch wins in their final matches continued to hit a wall, and they have two games left to claw their way out of the bottom half of the log. The wall was a hard-working, fifth-placed Birds who flew to their start back in the Premiership but, having remarkably still only lost one game, seem happy now to ride out the end of the campaign preserving their place in the top eight.

Brandon Truter’s Swallows equalled the most draws in a PSL season, 17.

Amakhosi have just two wins from 15 league matches. The bottom half of the log, and perhaps a worse finish than their previous two ninth positions, beckons.

Swallows got the early opener in spectacular fashion. Kamohelo Mahlatsi, out wide on the left, knocked back to left-back Sifiso Hlanti to cross from deep. Striker Malinga surprised marker Ramahlwe Mphahlele, getting on the wrong side of Chiefs’ centre-back, and sidefooted a volley that flew past Bruce Bvuma in goal.

Chiefs quickly worked their way back into the game. Their equaliser came from a patient build-up across the field. It ended with Siyabonga Ngezana floating in a cross to Happy Mashiane, who got above Vuyo Mere to head onto the left upright, Castro getting across to head in the rebound.