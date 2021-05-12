Sport / Soccer

No surprise as Chiefs fail to win and Swallows settle for draw

12 May 2021 - 19:56 Marc Strydom
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

With Swallows having established themselves as the undisputed draw kings of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), and Kaizer Chiefs struggling to win games, a 1-1 stalemate on Wednesday came as no  surprise.

Kagiso Malinga’s eighth-minute strike in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium was cancelled out by Leonardo Castro’s 14th-minute opener in a lively start to an entertaining opening half.

The two teams’ cancel culture increased in the second half when both ventured less and spent most of the time working hard to negate the other’s strengths.

For Chiefs, the effort to notch wins in their final matches continued to hit a wall, and they have two games left to claw their way out of the bottom half of the log. The wall was a hard-working, fifth-placed Birds who flew to their start back in the Premiership but, having remarkably still only lost one game, seem happy now to ride out the end of the campaign preserving their place in the top eight.

Brandon Truter’s Swallows equalled the most draws in a PSL season, 17.

Amakhosi have just two wins from 15 league matches. The bottom half of the log, and perhaps a worse finish than their previous two ninth positions, beckons.

Swallows got the early opener in spectacular fashion. Kamohelo Mahlatsi, out wide on the left, knocked back to left-back Sifiso Hlanti to cross from deep. Striker Malinga surprised marker Ramahlwe Mphahlele, getting on the wrong side of Chiefs’ centre-back, and  sidefooted a volley that flew past Bruce Bvuma in goal.

Chiefs quickly worked their way back into the game.  Their equaliser came from a patient build-up across the field. It ended with Siyabonga Ngezana floating in a cross to Happy Mashiane, who got above Vuyo Mere to head onto the left upright, Castro getting across to head in the rebound.

Win lifts Maritzburg out of the drop zone

Crucial 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows raises team’s chances of avoiding automatic relegation or play-offs
Sport
1 hour ago

Broos names assistant, seeks local helping hand

New Bafana Bafana coach is working with Safa to identify a local candidate to join the national team’s trainer squad
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Fury vs Joshua unification showdown set for Saudi ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Hugo Broos says he has the advantage of a clean ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Guardiola says it was his toughest title triumph
Sport / Soccer
4.
Nishikori wary of Covid-19 threat at Olympic ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Baroka dent AmaZulu’s title ambitions
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Guardiola says it was his toughest title triumph

Sport / Soccer

Baroka dent AmaZulu’s title ambitions

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Former Bafana coach Ntseki would kill for support Boucher has

Opinion / Columnists

Chelsea manager relishes run-in with two titles up for grabs

Sport / Soccer

Hugo Broos says he has the advantage of a clean slate

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.