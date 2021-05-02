Man United, Liverpool match called off after fans storm stadium

London — Manchester United’s Premier League home game against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday after fans stormed the stadium and pitch before kickoff in protest against the club’s owners.

The club confirmed at about 6.40pm (SA time), more than an hour after the scheduled kickoff, that the game had been postponed due to “safety and security considerations around the protests”.

Earlier Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored either side of halftime as Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 away victory over Newcastle United.

The visitors made a fast start and opened the scoring inside five minutes when Elneny scored his first Premier League goal of the season from the edge of the box after Aubameyang failed to convert Hector Bellerin’s cut back.

Arsenal extended their lead through an acrobatic Aubameyang finish in the 66th minute as Mikel Arteta’s side secured all three points to move to ninth in the league table.

Newcastle’s day worsened when defender Fabian Schar was dismissed just before full-time for a heavy tackle on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Reuters