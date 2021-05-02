Sport / Soccer

Everton missed big opportunity in race for Europe, says Carlo Ancelotti

Manager describes his team’s poor home record as unbelievable and ‘difficult to explain’

02 May 2021 - 16:25 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: TONY MCARDLE/GETTY IMAGES
Carlo Ancelotti. Picture: TONY MCARDLE/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Aston Villa had dented their chances of European football next season and hoped their poor home form would not prove too costly at the end of the season.        

Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi fired in a late goal to secure three points after Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin had cancelled out the visiting side’s opener through Ollie Watkins.

The result left Everton, who have won only one of their last 10 league games at home, eighth on 52 points. They trail fourth-placed Chelsea by nine points with five games remaining.

“We lost a big opportunity to stay in the fight,” Italian Ancelotti told the BBC. “We’re still in the fight but with less possibility and more difficulties.

“We didn’t start the game as well as this kind of game demands. It was an important game and would have been an important result.”

Everton’s poor home record is a contrast to their away form, with the Merseyside club winning 10 of their 16 matches on the road and losing only three, leaving Ancelotti at a loss to explain the team’s inconsistency.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s difficult to explain why, but it’s true,” Ancelotti said. “The home run has affected us in the table. I hope it doesn’t affect us in the end.

“The season isn’t finished yet. There are five games and we have to keep fighting. We have important games still — to fight to reach our target.”

Everton visit fifth-placed West Ham United next Sunday.

Reuters

Sundowns in control of situation, says coach Rhulani Mokwena

The team is on top of the log with two games in hand, but could be entering a slump
Sport
3 days ago

Demise of European Super League leaves owners of Man U and Arsenal with a conundrum

Teams’ value can only be realized by selling, but no rational buyers will pay billions of dollars for clubs
Opinion
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton joins call for social media boycott over racial abuse

F1's only black driver says platforms should do more to combat problem
Life
2 days ago

Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling apart

Both teams are battling to secure a top-four finish in Serie A
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Safa to announce new Bafana Bafana coach next week
Sport / Soccer
2.
Juventus and Milan campaigns in danger of falling ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Everton missed big opportunity in race for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Kevin McCallum: Twenty pieces of silver are all ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Jantjies absent, but Lions coach is upbeat about ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Pirates advance in Africa, make history for SA

Sport / Soccer

Barca and Real hold out for a Super League to help with money woes

Companies

PSG confident but wary of Man City

Sport / Soccer

Julian Nagelsmann to take over as Bayern Munich coach

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.