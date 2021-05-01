The SA Football Association (Safa) says it has “finalised” its deal with the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Safa‚ in a statement posted on its official website late on Friday afternoon‚ did not reveal the name of the new coach to replace Molefi Ntseki‚ who the association announced was released from his contract on March 31.

Safa did not give a specific day for when they would make their official announcement on the new coach‚ but did say it would be “next week”.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that‚ according to sources‚ AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy had agreed in principle to take the Bafana job. However‚ there were potential stumbling blocks to be ironed out before any deal could be concluded‚ including persuading AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu to release McCarthy‚ and reaching a settlement on paying out his club contract.