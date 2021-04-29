Sport / Soccer

Pirates advance in Africa, make history for SA

Three local clubs make the quarterfinals of a continental competition for the first time

29 April 2021 - 15:46 Marc Strydom
Supporters of Orlando Pirates are shown during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, in this May 11 2019 file photo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Orlando Pirates lost 1-0 to Enyimba at Enyimba International Stadium in Aba‚ Nigeria, late on Wednesday night‚ but still made history when reaching the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Bucs suffered their first defeat in the competition but ES Setif’s 1-0 win against Al Ahli Benghazi in Algeria meant Pirates still finished second in Group A on nine points to Enyimba (also nine points)‚ with Setif on eight and Ahli seven.

This makes history for SA clubs in continental competition as it is the first time three have reached the quarterfinals. Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have both progressed to the quarters in the Caf Champions League. This also completes a unique treble for SA’s “big three” clubs.

Pirates‚ the 2015 losing finalists in the Confed‚ suffered their first defeat of the 2020/2021 competition in Nigeria‚ where Cyril Olisema struck five minutes into injury time to secure a last-gasp victory for Enyimba‚ a result that also saw the home team through to the quarters.

Pirates’ nine points had come from a 0-0 away draw against Setif in neutral Ghana‚ 2-1 home win against Enyimba‚ 0-0 draw away to Al Ahli and 3-0 win at home to the Libyans‚ then a draw at home in the return match to Setif.

