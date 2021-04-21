Sport / Soccer

Pirates draw but edge closer to quarterfinals

21 April 2021 - 19:20 Marc Strydom
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates in action. File photo: BACKPAGEPIX/GAVIN BARKER
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates in action. File photo: BACKPAGEPIX/GAVIN BARKER
Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 football match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on 28 October 2020 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
SOpule1112 Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates during the during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 football match between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on 28 October 2020 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Image: Backpagepix

Super League crumbles into a spectacular own goal

Eight of the 12 founding members  quit the breakaway competition after huge backlash
Sport
4 hours ago

AmaZulu’s Mulenga eyes chance to rein in Sundowns

Zambian international wants to close points gap as Usuthu welcome premiership leaders
Sport
1 day ago

Our schedule is tough but we soldier on, says Sundowns’ Mokwena

The Brazilians will need to dig deep to overcome their punishing match schedule, says the co-coach
Sport
1 day ago

Orlando Pirates seemed wary of taking the more adventurous approach needed to earn three points against ES Setif at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, settling for a 0-0 Caf Confederation Cup Group A draw.

The result may have left group leaders Bucs (nine points) needing a draw in their last match against Enyimba in Nigeria on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.

If Enyimba (six points) win or draw against Al Ahli Benghazi (four points) in Libya on Thursday, Pirates will be through before their final game. If Ahli win, then Bucs will need a draw or win in Nigeria. Pirates beat Enyimba 2-1 in their second Group A game.

Setif, on five points, seem out of contention for the quarterfinals ahead of their final match at home to Ahli. They showed their disgruntlement with a scuffle with Pirates players entering the tunnel at the end of the draw.

Significantly, if Bucs qualify history will be made, with three SA teams in continental quarterfinals for the first time, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have reached that stage in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

In North African tradition, Setif were physical and organised. They were aggressive too, and that showed in a first half where perhaps Pirates seemed overly circumspect, committing numbers forward in promising situations.

Early on, Vincent Pule’s cross-cum-shot forced a save from goalkeeper Sofiane Khediaria.

On 20 minutes, Siyabonga Mpontshane came 25m out of his box to intercept a ball being run on to by Ghanaian striker Daniel Lomotey, and stretched for the challenge, seemingly pulling a thigh muscle. The Bucs keeper was replaced by Wayne Sandilands in the 22nd minute.

Pirates missed a sitter three minutes into the second half when Pule put Fortune Makaringe through to scythe down the right when Tshegofatsho Mabasa, from 6m out, somehow shot over the bar.

The Algerian club came back strongly and pushed for a winner in the last half-hour. In the 61st minute, Thulani Hlatshwayo fouled Mohamed El Amine Amoura inches outside the box, leading to Akram Djhanit’s free kick that forced a block from Sandilands.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Three-man race for Bafana coaching job
Sport / Soccer
3.
WATCH: SA Cricket determined to run itself out
Sport / Cricket
4.
Chelsea and Man City to pull out of European ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Uefa chief urges English breakaway ‘Big Six’ to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA football team faces Japan, France and Mexico in Tokyo Olympics

Sport / Soccer

Coach is giving us more confidence, says Chiefs defender

Sport / Soccer

Three-man race for Bafana coaching job

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.