AmaZulu and Sundowns share points as tempers flare

The only thing missing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday was goals.

It was an entertaining and often ill-tempered match with the goalless draw resulting in the two sides maintaining their positions at the top of the PSL table.

The Brazilians remain in control at the top of the pile with 47 points from 21 matches while Usuthu are second with 41 points from 23 matches.

For AmaZulu, this share of the spoils has brought to an end their five-match winning streak in the league after victories over Stellenbosch, Black Leopards, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), Chippa United and SuperSport United.

So tempestuous was the match that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was lucky not to be given marching orders after he sarcastically applauded match official Jelly Chavani for giving him a yellow card in the first half.

In the closing stages, Sundowns coach Steve Komphela had to intervene to separate McCarthy and Sundowns stand-in captain Mosa Lebusa when they squared off on the touchline in one of the many heated moments.

McCarthy and the Sundowns coaching trio of Manqiba Mngqithi, Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will view this result as two points dropped as both teams had good scoring chances.

Sundowns return to action with another high-profile fixture against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Sunday when they will be looking to protect their unbeaten record. AmaZulu will host TS Galaxy on Saturday.

There was little to separate Sundowns and AmaZulu early in the game.

Sundowns threatened the hosts through their attacking kingpins Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe and Peter Shalulile but could not trouble AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa.

AmaZulu came closest to opening the scoring after 53 minutes when Austin Mulenga used his power to bulldoze past Rushine de Reuck and Maboe inside the box, but his final shot ricocheted off the upright with Denis Onyango beaten.

Sundowns reacted with an counterattack that resulted in Mothwa being tested by a thunderous shot from Zwane.

In the closing stages, substitute Gift Motupa delivered a cross into the AmaZulu box but Mothwa got his hands on the ball, only to parry it into the path of Shalulile whose final touch went agonisingly wide of the upright after 76 minutes.

Deep into injury time AmaZulu launched another attack through Luvuyo Memela, but his cross from the left flank was beyond the reach of Lehlohonolo Majoro to try bang in a last-minute winner.