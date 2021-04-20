Sport / Soccer

Uefa chief urges English breakaway ‘Big Six’ to think again

Europe’s top football official suggests clubs who think they are big and untouchable should remember where they came from

20 April 2021 - 19:18 Simon Evans
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin. File photo: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin. File photo: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

London — Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin on Tuesday told the English Premier League’s “Big Six” clubs who have joined a breakaway European Super League that they had made a “huge mistake” and urged them to think again.         

Speaking at Uefa’s congress, the Slovenian criticised the attitude of owners who he said view the game as a “product” and fans as “consumers” but then spoke directly to the Premier League rebels.

“I would like to address the owners of some English clubs. Gentlemen, you made a huge mistake. Some will say it is greed, others disdain, arrogance or complete ignorance of England’s football culture, but actually it doesn’t matter,” he said. “What matters is that there is still time to change your mind, everyone makes mistakes, English fans deserve to have you correct your mistake, they deserve respect.”

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal have signed up to the 12-team Super League along with top Spanish and Italian clubs.

“England, this incredible nation with such strong and unique links to football, deserves to have you correct your mistake. It deserves respect,” Ceferin added.

“Correct your mistake, turn back, come to your senses. Not out of love for football — because I imagine some of you don’t have much of that — but out of respect for those who bleed themselves dry so that they can go to the stadium to support their team and want the dream to be kept alive. Do it out of respect for the English people, for the home of football.”

While Ceferin’s comments make clear that the door is obviously open for the clubs to come back into Uefa’s Champions League fold, he made a broad attack on what he considers the thinking behind a closed league with permanent membership for elite clubs.

“For some, supporters have become consumers, fans have become customers and competitions have become products. Champions League elimination for some is no longer a sporting failure, it is an industrial risk that some are no longer willing to take,” he said.

The Slovenian said the leading clubs should recall their histories.

“The big clubs today were not necessarily big clubs in the past, and there is no guarantee that they will be big clubs in the future. Football is dynamic, football is unpredictable. This is what makes it a beautiful game. This is what makes it is so popular and so successful.

“Where were Manchester United in the decade before Sir Alex [Ferguson] arrived on the scene? You remember, I’m sure you do. And where were Juventus 15 years ago? As much as I know, they were in Serie B,” he said.

“If the clubs that dominated European football 30 or 40 years ago had decided to form a Super League, what would it have looked like? Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Hamburg, Steaua Bucharest, Porto, PSV [Eindhoven], Red Star [Belgrade] ... These were Europe’s cream of the crop back then.

“That would be a Super League, but football changes and some do not understand, they see only changes in their bank accounts. Those clubs who think they are big and untouchable today should remember where they came from.” 

Reuters

Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 years of soccer history

Reports say six Premier League clubs, including United, have signed up to plans for European Super League
Sport
2 days ago

Super League will save football, says Real president

Audiences and rights are decreasing and the youth devote their time to other distractions
Sport
3 hours ago

JPMorgan bankrolls new Super League in €4bn bet

US investment bank steps in as Covid-19 hit soccer bodies revise financing models
Companies
1 day ago
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin. File photo: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin. File photo: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says he will ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Three-man race for Bafana coaching job
Sport / Soccer
3.
Alex Ferguson says breakaway league will end 70 ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sports minister to extend Cricket SA interim ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Fans’ groups unite to condemn ‘ultimate betrayal’ Super League

Sport / Soccer

That was the Premier League weekend that was

Sport / Soccer

Jose Mourinho’s sacking crowns an unlucky 2021 at Tottenham

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.