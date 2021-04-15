Sport / Soccer

Race for Champions League spots hots up in Serie A

Fierce battle for second, third and fourth positions being fought by six teams

15 April 2021 - 15:23 Alasdair Mackenzie
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS

With the Serie A title race all but over after Inter Milan pulled 11 points clear at the top last weekend, the chasing pack targeting Champions League spots promise to provide a thrilling conclusion to the season in Italy.

Four points separate AC Milan in second place from Napoli in fifth. Lazio sit four points further back with a game in hand. AS Roma, one point behind their rivals, cannot be counted out of the top four race quite yet.

What makes the six-team battle for three Champions League spots so open is the number of head-to-head clashes that await in the final eight rounds, starting with third-placed Juventus’ trip to Atalanta on Sunday.

The Bergamo club have achieved astonishing success in recent years, reaching the Champions League knockout stages in back-to-back seasons since a club record third-placed finish in 2018/19, a feat they repeated the next year. Going one better and reaching the runners-up spot is a realistic objective this season for a club with the 11th-highest wage budget in the division.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s entertaining side are the league’s top scorers this season, with 71 goals in 30 matches, and go into the game against Juventus in fourth place, one point behind the champions and on a four-match league winning run.

For Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, the pressure is on to avoid a result that could plunge his team back into crisis. Pirlo came in for fierce criticism after picking up one point from games against lowly Benevento and Torino either side of the international break.

Back-to-back wins against Napoli and Genoa were a good response but the critics will be ready to pounce again if Pirlo’s side fall in Bergamo. Juventus could do with some help from their rivals Inter, who are looking for a 12th straight league win when they travel to Napoli on Sunday.

A Juve defeat would hand Gennaro Gattuso’s side the chance to draw level with the Turin club with a win, and plunge Pirlo’s Champions League qualification hopes into doubt once more.

The chance of top four rivals dropping points make it imperative for AC Milan, Lazio and Roma to get wins against bottom-half opponents Genoa, Benevento and Torino respectively.

Only one round of fixtures between now and the end of the season will not feature a head-to-head clash between top seven teams, and coming out on top in these games will be crucial due to the league format.

If two teams finish the season level on points, the ranking is determined by head-to-head record rather than goal difference. This rule adds another layer of intrigue to match-ups like Juventus against Atalanta, as their first meeting of the season ended in a 1-1 draw.

With a single point separating the teams, a win in Bergamo could be worth more than just three points come the season’s end. 

Reuters

Pochettino praises PSG fighting spirit in triumph over Bayern

Football is a game in which you never give up and you have to fight, says manager
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool comeback looks unlikely but they’ve done it before

Klopp says his team will have to defend faultlessly against classy Real Madrid
Sport
1 day ago

I always get fed, says Solskjaer’s son after Spurs spat

Mourinho ‘probably just wanted to take the focus away’ from their loss
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pakistan crush SA by nine wickets to lead in the ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sascoc to pay for athletes’ trip to Tokyo
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Form Bloodstock likely to be dominant again at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Spurs’ Son the target of ‘abhorrent’ online racial abuse

Sport / Soccer

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend

Sport / Soccer

Cavani and Greenwood seal United comeback win at Tottenham

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.