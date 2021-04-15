Sport / Soccer

Over-age Tau and Zwane headed for Olympics

Under-23 football coach David Notoane includes seven players older than the required age

15 April 2021 - 15:37 Marc Strydom

SA Under-23 football coach David Notoane named a provisional squad of 40 players for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday that included over-age Bafana Bafana stars Percy Tau and Themba Zwane.

With 100 days to go to the start of the Games that were delayed from 2020‚ Notoane named seven over-age players in his squad.

The final squad‚ which the coach hopes to name after a prospective tour to Dubai in June‚ will consist of 18 players‚ three of whom can be over 23.

Bafana’s No 1 goalkeeper Ronwen Williams of SuperSport United is joined by Tau and five players from Sundowns — Zwane‚ keeper Ricardo Goss‚ defender Mosa Lebusa‚ midfielder Mothobi Mvala and utility player Thapelo Morena among the over-age players.

“We are going to a global showpiece. We are going to come up against the best. So we also need to make available the best talents‚” Notoane said of the over-age players.

“We are going to the Olympics not to add numbers‚ we are going to come back with a medal. We are going to the Olympics to improve on SA teams’ performances generally.”

Portugal-based Luther Singh and Lyle Foster‚ Leicester City midfielder Kganyago Leshabela‚ Southampton midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke and Cardiff City U-18 striker Siyabonga Ligendza are also named in the squad.

This will be the SA’s men’s U-23 team’s third Olympics, having previously gone out in the group stages of the 2000 Games in Sydney and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

