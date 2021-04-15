Sport / Soccer

Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season

15 April 2021 - 15:27 Karolos Grohmann
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland. Picture: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland. Picture: REUTERS/INA FASSBENDER

Berlin — Borussia Dortmund have their backs to the wall in the Bundesliga and host Werder Bremen on Sunday knowing only a win will do if they are to have any chance of salvaging something from their roller-coaster season.

Dortmund were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals by Manchester City on Wednesday and their hopes of playing in Europe’s elite club competition next season are slipping away.

The Ruhr valley club’s inconsistent domestic campaign has seen them drop to fifth place on 46 points, seven off fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with six matches remaining. The top four finishers advance to next season’s lucrative Champions League group stage.

Coach Edin Terzic, who makes way for Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Marco Rose next season, has done an admirable job in righting the ship after taking over from Lucien Favre in midseason. He has also led them to the German Cup semifinals but is now faced with a season-ending sprint.

“We will pick ourselves up now and pull ourselves together,” Terzic said after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City. “We will collect ourselves and recover and on Sunday we will give it everything we have so that we get another chance to do this again next year.”

Missing out on the Champions League would be a big blow for the club and likely trigger the departure of some of their biggest players. Striker Erling Haaland, at the top of the transfer list for most big European clubs, is unlikely to stay for Europa League football.

England international Jadon Sancho has also been linked with a move to the Premier League next season. Haaland’s agent and his father have already initiated talks with other clubs, including Barcelona, but the striker has suddenly stopped scoring.

While the Norwegian has bagged 33 goals in all competitions this season, he has now gone seven games without a goal for club and country and he must immediately end his dry spell if Dortmund are to have a chance of a top-four finish.

“He is not affected by any of this [transfer speculation],” Terzic said. “We see he scores in training and that he keeps working hard. We know how important he is for us.”

Reuters

Pochettino praises PSG fighting spirit in triumph over Bayern

Football is a game in which you never give up and you have to fight, says manager
Sport
1 day ago

I always get fed, says Solskjaer’s son after Spurs spat

Mourinho ‘probably just wanted to take the focus away’ from their loss
Sport
1 day ago

Spurs’ Son the target of ‘abhorrent’ online racial abuse

Social media boycott looms with club condemning attacks and Stuart Broad speaking up for England cricketers
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pakistan crush SA by nine wickets to lead in the ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sascoc to pay for athletes’ trip to Tokyo
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Cricket SA admits pushing black players to the ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Form Bloodstock likely to be dominant again at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.