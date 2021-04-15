Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw

Kaizer Chiefs missed a chance to move to eighth spot on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table when they allowed Baroka FC back into the game with a third successive 1-1 draw in league matches.

Chiefs took the lead at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in the 58th minute via Lebogang Manyama but poor defending by Amakhosi saw Evidence Makgopa scoring his sixth league goal of the season in the 81st minute for the equaliser.

Makgopa’s goal helped Bakgaga avoid defeat yet again against a team they stopped from winning the league title on the final day of last season that also ended in a 1-1 draw. In 10 league matches, these sides have played to six draws.

Victory would have moved Amakhosi from 11th to eight spot on the table but Gavin Hunt’s team have a lot to do as the point keeps them in ninth position, a point ahead of Baroka.

Manyama had looked to give Chiefs the full spoils when he rounded off Oscarine Masuleke to break the deadlock in the 58th minute, but Makgopa, who had been named in the SA Under-23 40-man preliminary squad earlier on Thursday, celebrated that gesture with a striker’s goal when he connected with a Joslin Kamatuka cross.

Manyama’s goal came from a build-up involving Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khama Billiat, who laid on a great pass for Manyama to tap the ball into an empty net for his fourth league goal of the season.