Sport / Soccer

Baroka hold Chiefs to yet another draw

Amakhosi grab the lead in 58th minute but surrender it in the 81st through poor defending

15 April 2021 - 18:12 Sazi Hadebe
Lebogang Manyama. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Lebogang Manyama. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY

Kaizer Chiefs missed a chance to move to eighth spot on the  Premier Soccer League (PSL) table when they allowed Baroka FC back into the game with a third successive 1-1 draw in league matches.

Chiefs took the lead at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in the 58th minute via Lebogang Manyama but poor defending by Amakhosi saw Evidence Makgopa scoring his sixth league goal of the season in the 81st minute for the equaliser.

Makgopa’s goal helped Bakgaga avoid defeat yet again against a team they stopped from winning the league title on the final day of last season that also ended in a 1-1 draw. In 10 league matches, these sides have played to six draws.

Victory would have moved Amakhosi from 11th to eight spot on the table but Gavin Hunt’s team have a lot to do as the point keeps them in ninth position, a point ahead of Baroka.

Manyama had looked to give Chiefs the full spoils when he rounded off Oscarine Masuleke to break the deadlock in the 58th minute, but Makgopa, who had been named in the SA Under-23 40-man preliminary squad  earlier on Thursday, celebrated that gesture with a striker’s goal when he connected with a Joslin Kamatuka cross.

Manyama’s goal came from a build-up involving Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Khama Billiat, who laid on a great pass for Manyama to tap the ball into an empty net for his fourth league goal of the season.

 

 

 

Sundowns not favourites in clash with Pirates, says coach

Mokwena says Bucs will be fresher because they will have played fewer games
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach plays mindgames ahead of Sundowns cup tie

Josef Zinnbauer acknowledges strength of Pirates but says Buccaneers players are now focused
Sport
2 days ago

Hunt targets 17 points in Chiefs’ last 10 games

Momentum gained from an impressive draw with Horoya in Conakry must ensure a decent Premiership finish
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pakistan crush SA by nine wickets to lead in the ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Sheffield United’s season of misery almost over
Sport / Soccer
3.
Sascoc to pay for athletes’ trip to Tokyo
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak banned for ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Form Bloodstock likely to be dominant again at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Over-age Tau and Zwane headed for Olympics

Sport / Soccer

Sheffield United’s season of misery almost over

Sport / Soccer

Dortmund out to rescue rollercoaster season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.