The next Bafana Bafana coach will either be Frenchman Philippe Troussier or Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz.

Highly placed insiders told Business Day that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is still the favourite for the job but should he tell the SA Football Association (Safa) to go jump in a lake as many expect him to‚ Troussier and Queiroz will come into the equation. The insider said the two coaches have contacted Safa and said they want the job.

“This is clear‚ they want the job and the players will respect them.”

Safa is in a desperate race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki in March. The new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers start in June.

Insiders close to the developments said the technical committee met for the first time last week and convincing Mosimane to return to Safa House was identified as the priority. The group of people tasked with finding a new Bafana coach will recommend to the Safa national executive committee that the job should be offered to the Al Ahly coach.

“Let us face it‚ we need someone who understands SA football and our players‚ and Troussier and Queiroz fit the bill. Pitso is the top prize‚ but I am not sure he will agree. If he doesn’t‚ then we will intensify the talks with Troussier and Queiroz.”

The members of the Safa technical committee are chairperson Jack Maluleka‚ his deputy Bhuda Mathate‚ Greg Mashilo‚ Sudesh Singh‚ Mzwandile Mnqamkani‚ Litheko Marago‚ Mziwanele Wopa‚ Thozamile Lugayeni‚ David Molwantoa‚ Boebie Solomons‚ David Nyathi‚ Thulani Ngwenya‚ Simphiwe Mkhangelwa and Thebe Sekoto.

During Mosimane’s short stint as Bafana coach‚ the national team failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea after management had misinterpreted the rules. After leaving the job in acrimony in 2012‚ he joined Mamelodi Sundowns and proceeded to blaze a trail that has assured him a place in the continental history books.

Mosimane won several titles while at Chloorkop‚ including five league championships‚ the Caf Champions League and the Super Cup.

He joined Egyptian club Al Ahly in 2020 and has continued with his achievements there.