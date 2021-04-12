Sport / Soccer

Pochettino hopes PSG’s home form will improve against Bayern

French team have a goal advantage for the return leg in the Champions League but suffered against the Germans

12 April 2021 - 15:34 Julien Pretot
Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Mauricio Pochettino. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Paris — Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his team’s home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The French champions advanced from the last 16 with a 4-1 away win in the first leg against Barcelona before suffering in the return leg at home in a 1-1 draw. In Ligue 1, their best performance of the season came in March in a 4-2 win at Olympique Lyonnais, which was followed nine days ago by a 1-0 home loss to Lille.

“I agree that we’ve been better away from home,” Pochettino said on Monday. “It is something we will have to look into at the end of the season but let’s hope things start turning around tomorrow.”

PSG suffered in Munich last Wednesday with the German champions boasting 31 attempts on goal, but Pochettino’s team were ruthless upfront with Kylian Mbappe scoring a double. They will, however, be without captain Marquinhos in the starting 11 after the centre-back picked up an adductor muscle injury in the first leg.

“I don’t know yet if he will be playing,” Pochettino said. “We will see how he feels tomorrow and he could be in the squad but I don’t think he will be able to start. So maybe he’ll be on the bench.”

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is eligible following week-long isolation after being infected by Covid-19 while on international duty, but he is also unlikely to start.

“In principle, it will be difficult for Marco to start while Alessandro Florenzi’s situation will be assessed tomorrow,” the Argentinian coach added.

Italy fullback Florenzi also tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return from international duty.

Pochettino, who labelled Bayern as the “best team in Europe, best team in the world”, said PSG’s attitude will be key.

“It was already hard to keep the ball against Barcelona, it doesn’t matter who is playing. It’s a question of collective attitude,” he explained. “It’s a challenge for tomorrow, being able to keep the ball and hurt the opposition.

“The Barca game is behind us and the Bayern game is another story. There will be moments when we will struggle and it’s in these moments that we will need to show solidarity and solidity.”

Reuters

Arrows stumble against Bloemfontein Celtic

Lamontville Golden Arrows trail AmaZulu by two points and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by five
Sport
21 hours ago

Spurs’ Son the target of ‘abhorrent’ online racial abuse

Social media boycott looms with club condemning attacks and Stuart Broad speaking up for England cricketers
Sport
2 hours ago

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend

Man United can still hijack City’s run to the league title, but the chances are slender
Sport
3 hours ago

Ruthless Bucs make Al Ahli walk the plank

Orlando Pirates fly SA flag high in Confederation Cup
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Moses Tembe has the skills to steer Phumelela ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Ruthless Bucs make Al Ahli walk the plank
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs show true grit to make Champions League ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Historic win another chapter in Blackmore success ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Gerda Steyn breaks 25-year-old SA marathon record
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.