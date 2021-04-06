MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pity poor Itumeleng Khune over toxic Twitter abuse after Bafana flop
Never mind that the goalie did not play in Sudan — irrational keyboard warriors want his head on a platter
06 April 2021 - 18:20
Itumeleng Khune was trending on Twitter for most of Monday last week and some incensed fellow citizens wanted his head to be mounted on a spike.
It was about 24 hours after Bafana Bafana had crashed at the final qualifying hurdle in Sudan and failed to secure a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and the irate keyboard warriors took to the social media platform to vent their unhappiness with the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper. ..
