MNINAWA NTLOKO: Pity poor Itumeleng Khune over toxic Twitter abuse after Bafana flop Never mind that the goalie did not play in Sudan — irrational keyboard warriors want his head on a platter

Itumeleng Khune was trending on Twitter for most of Monday last week and some incensed fellow citizens wanted his head to be mounted on a spike.

It was about 24 hours after Bafana Bafana had crashed at the final qualifying hurdle in Sudan and failed to secure a place in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, and the irate keyboard warriors took to the social media platform to vent their unhappiness with the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper. ..