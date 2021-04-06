Chiefs and Stellenbosch put on second-half show

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC dished up a stunning second-half performance that produced four quality goals when they drew 2-2 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

When they made their way to the dressing room at halftime both teams looked as though they would never score, but they returned like a house on fire with Stellenbosch twice taking the lead through Nathan Sinkala and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Chiefs showed composure to claw their way back into the game on two occasions, through a well-taken header by substitute Leonardo Castro and a late equaliser by enterprising midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

There were few notable chances created by either team during the opening exchanges. Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurković led the charge for Chiefs.

Stellenbosch FC also had their attacking moments, mostly through the speedy Ashley du Preez, Augustine Dimgba and Júnior Mendieta, but they could not find their way past Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.