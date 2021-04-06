Sport / Soccer

Chiefs and Stellenbosch put on second-half show

Teams settle for a draw with four goals after halftime

06 April 2021 - 19:49 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15
Picture: 123RF/BOWIE 15

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC dished up a stunning second-half performance that produced four quality goals when they drew 2-2 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

When they made their way to the dressing room at halftime both teams looked as though they would never score, but they returned like a house on fire with Stellenbosch twice taking the lead through Nathan Sinkala and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Chiefs showed composure to claw their way back into the game on two occasions, through a well-taken header by substitute Leonardo Castro and a late equaliser by enterprising midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

There were few notable chances created by either team during the opening exchanges. Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurković led the charge for Chiefs.

Stellenbosch FC also had their attacking moments, mostly through the speedy Ashley du Preez, Augustine Dimgba and Júnior Mendieta, but they could not find their way past Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Itumeleng Khune overcoming his hurdles, says Chiefs coach Hunt

Goalkeeper’s struggles with fitness‚ injuries and form have seen him slip down the pecking order
Sport
1 day ago

Chelsea teammates involved in training bust-up

Centre-back and goalkeeper clash during practice session
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United boss hails improving Mason Greenwood

Young forward ‘was bright, tidy, clean on the ball’ and may feature more often during the rest of the season
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Man City could break transfer record, says Pep ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barcelona capable of winning every game left, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
I just wanted to spend time at the crease, says ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Chelsea teammates involved in training bust-up
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sundowns go down, then go into cruise mode
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.