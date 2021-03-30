Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: Why I’m happy Bafana did not qualify for the Afcon The national team’s failure is a huge shock to the system for Safa and they are suddenly under enormous pressure from the public BL PREMIUM

Bafana Bafana did not deserve to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations and perhaps their stumble at the final hurdle on Sunday was a blessing in disguise. There, I said it.

Seriously folks, I’m sure as hell not torn up that our limping pride and joy will not line up against the best national sides on the continent when the event gets under way in Cameroon in January. ..