Leicester looking for ‘special’ FA Cup win, says Brendan Rodgers

Club has never won the trophy before

22 March 2021 - 17:23 Manasi Pathak
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, centre. Picture: REUTERS/OLI SCARFF
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, centre. Picture: REUTERS/OLI SCARFF

Bengaluru — Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his team are aiming to create history by winning the FA Cup for the first time after Sunday’s 3-1 quarterfinal win over Manchester United moved them one step closer.

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and Youri Tielemans added another as Rodgers’ side beat United to reach the semifinals of the competition for the first time since 1982.

They face Southampton for a berth in the final. Leicester have lost in the final four times, the last occasion coming in the 1968-69 season when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City, and Rodgers said it was time to end that run.

“We are in the semifinal and we have a chance to get to the final and create history,” Rodgers said. “For the club to get to the final and win the trophy would be really special. It’s a trophy in their history they haven’t won.

“It’s a tough game in the semifinal but the club has never won the FA Cup so to be able to do something like that will be special.”

Reuters

Pressure mounting on table-toppers Atletico

Diego Simeone’s side sees 10-point lead slashed to four points by Barcelona
4 days ago

Relegation trapdoor creaking as Newcastle face Brighton clash

The sleeping giant of the North sees supporters’ dreams fading away again
4 days ago

Guardiola not impressed with player’s ‘utopia’ comment

Man City manager rebukes Zinchenko for talking up the team’s chance of winning unprecedented four titles
5 days ago

Ronald Koeman hails record-breaking Messi

Argentinian superstar equals Xavi Hernandez’s appearance record in Barca’s 4-1 victory over Huesca
6 days ago

