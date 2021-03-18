Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach contemplates life without striker Shalulile

Manager Manqoba Mngqithi not too concerned, though Kermit Erasmus will also be missing

18 March 2021 - 14:13 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns in action. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns in action. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without talismanic attacker Peter Shalulile when they host Black Leopards at Loftus in a league match on Sunday‚ but coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not too concerned.

The in-form Shalulile has scored in three of Sundowns’ past four league matches‚ but Mngqithi said they have enough artillery in their ranks as the Brazilians look to increase their lead at the top of the standings and register a fifth win on the bounce.

“It is a big loss and it is worse when you look at why he is suspended‚” said Mngqithi‚ who will also be without injured striker Kermit Erasmus in the coming weeks.

“At times there are these suspensions that we get‚ I also had one this season and I know that I did not do anything [wrong]. I know that Peter Shalulile was fouled in that incident and if you get fouled and you are suspended‚ that is something else.

“Maybe it is better that it happened this way because at the time I thought he may get a second yellow card‚ which could have ruled him out of some very important matches. We are happy that he is  missing only one match against Leopards‚ but he is important for us because he scores almost every match.”

Mngqithi said the unavailability of Shalulile‚ who has scored eight goals in 16 matches‚ and Erasmus who has scored three in 13 appearances‚ is an opportunity for other players to stake a claim.

“We trust in the team that we have‚ despite the fact that for the next match we have also lost Kermit Erasmus and Shalulile‚ who have always been sharing that attacking space.

“Fortunately Mauricio Affonso and Sibusiso Vilakazi are coming back‚ and there is also Keletso Makgalwa, who was also in the team against TP Mazembe.

“We are confident we have players who can help the team score and fortunately we are not only reliant on strikers to score goals at Sundowns. We have had a lot of goals coming from Mshishi [Themba Zwane] and Lebohang Maboe‚ and the defenders have also chipped in with goals.

“So‚ we are hopeful that we will survive but I don’t think Shalulile was supposed to be suspended.”

Mabaso makes amends to score late winner for Pirates against Enyimba

The Buccaneers move to the top of Group A with four points from two matches in Caf Confederation Cup
Sport
17 hours ago

Guardiola not impressed with player’s ‘utopia’ comment

Man City manager rebukes Zinchenko for talking up the team’s chance of winning unprecedented four titles
Sport
20 hours ago

Chiefs forced to settle for a point in Angola

Amakhosi  held to a goalless draw in their clash against Petro de Luanda
Sport
1 day ago

No stopping the Sundowns juggernaut as Maboe goal sinks Mazembe

Brazilians advance to Caf Champions League knockout stages with hard-fought win over TP Mazembe
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mabaso makes amends to score late winner for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Guardiola not impressed with player’s ‘utopia’ ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
New Zealanders hail ‘rocket ship’ after America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Nadine de Klerk shines as Proteas end series on a ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Motsepe may not be as free of football’s big ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.