Sport / Soccer

Pressure mounting on table-toppers Atletico

Diego Simeone’s side sees 10-point lead slashed to four points by Barcelona

18 March 2021 - 15:28 Joseph Walker
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Picture: REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. Picture: REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER

Madrid — The pressure is mounting on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as they continue to stutter in their quest for a first domestic league title since 2014.

Diego Simeone’s side have won just two of their past five Liga fixtures, seeing their 10-point lead slashed to four by second-placed Barcelona and six by Real Madrid in third.

Their disappointing form continued on Wednesday as they crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16 after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea to depart 3-0 on aggregate.

Simeone said that far from allowing his side to concentrate solely on their domestic title bid, the exit was a blow. “I always think you want to be winning games, going through to the latter stages of such great competitions,” he told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s visit of lowly Alaves.

“The Champions League was really tough for us this season. We need to learn from this, improve and reset on Thursday to be back at it on Friday raring to go and ready to play each remaining game we’ve got with all we can.”

If Atletico are to kick on and bounce back with a league triumph, Simeone’s charges will need to arrest their decline since the onset of the new year. They have won eight of 16 games, keeping only three clean sheets in 2021.

Hot on their heels are Barcelona, who travel to fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Catalans will look to build on the newfound feel-good factor at the club after Joan Laporta was elected as president.

Lionel Messi’s recent upturn in form, which has seen him score 10 times in his past nine games in all competitions, means they are well-placed to capitalise on any Atletico slip-up.

On Saturday Real Madrid travel to mid-table Celta Vigo as they look to remain in the title mix on a day that also sees Athletic Bilbao face second-bottom side Eibar in a Basque derby.

Reuters

Ronald Koeman hails record-breaking Messi

Argentinian superstar equals Xavi Hernandez’s appearance record in Barca’s 4-1 victory over Huesca
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal eager to break derby spell cast by Spurs

London club have never gone six successive games against Tottenham without a win
Sport
1 week ago

Chelsea win over United would complete landmark week for Tuchel

The German coach is not afraid to bruise the egos of top players and made it clear he expects his instructions to be carried out to the letter
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mabaso makes amends to score late winner for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Guardiola not impressed with player’s ‘utopia’ ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
New Zealanders hail ‘rocket ship’ after America’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Nadine de Klerk shines as Proteas end series on a ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Motsepe may not be as free of football’s big ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Injuries take a toll in Covid-hit La Liga title race

Sport / Soccer

Trippier raring to go for Atletico after ban put on hold

Sport / Soccer

Real’s Courtois and Zidane slam La Liga after travel chaos

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.