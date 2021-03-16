No stopping the Sundowns juggernaut as Maboe goal sinks Mazembe

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League with two matches to spare after a hard-fought 1-0 win over TP Mazembe at Loftus on Tuesday.

With this double over Mazembe, the Brazilians have also maintained their 100% record of four wins from as many matches and they have ensured they will finish top of the group.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns maintained their highly impressive record of 21 matches unbeaten at home in the Champions League dating back to 2017.

Sundowns have also completed their 25th match without defeat in all competitions this season with this victory as they continued to flex their powerful muscles.

The Brazilians have taken full control of Group B because Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria have only three points after four matches and TP Mazembe just two.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 28 minutes through a cleverly taken curling shot from attacker Lebohang Maboe after receiving a pass from Themba Zwane inside the box.

The goal resulted from a good attacking move by Sundowns, which started in midfield and involved Zwane, Gastón Sirino and Thepelo Morena before Maboe found the back of the net.

The visitors did not take kindly to Sundowns’ goal as they reacted with opportunities of their own through Rainford Kalaba, Trésor Mputu and Phillippes Kinzumbi, but they could not get the better of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Other Sundowns players who troubled TP Mazembe were Lyle Lakay with his crosses, and attackers Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise who attacked down the middle.

On the stroke halftime, Sundowns missed an opportunity to increase their lead when influential midfielder Sirino skied his shot over the crossbar from a good position inside the box.

With their job in the Champions League done, Sundowns will return to the bread and butter issues of the PSL with a home clash against bottom side Black Leopards on Sunday at Loftus.