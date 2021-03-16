Sport / Soccer

No stopping the Sundowns juggernaut as Maboe goal sinks Mazembe

Brazilians advance to Caf Champions League knockout stages

16 March 2021 - 20:46 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns and Arsene Kiaku of TP Mazembe during the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, March 16 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns and Arsene Kiaku of TP Mazembe during the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, March 16 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured a place in the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League with two matches to spare after a hard-fought 1-0 win over TP Mazembe at Loftus on Tuesday.

With this double over Mazembe, the Brazilians have also maintained their 100% record of four wins from as many matches and they have ensured  they will finish top of the group.

It is also worth noting that Sundowns  maintained their highly impressive record of 21 matches unbeaten at home in the Champions League dating back to 2017.

Sundowns have also completed their 25th match without defeat in all competitions this season with this victory as they continued to flex their powerful muscles.

The Brazilians have taken full control of Group B because Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan and CR Belouizdad of Algeria have only three points after four matches and TP Mazembe just two.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 28 minutes through a cleverly taken curling shot from attacker Lebohang Maboe after receiving a pass from Themba Zwane inside the box.

The goal resulted from a good attacking move by Sundowns, which started in midfield and involved Zwane, Gastón Sirino and Thepelo Morena before Maboe found the back of the net.

The visitors did not take kindly to Sundowns’ goal as they reacted with opportunities of their own through Rainford Kalaba, Trésor Mputu and Phillippes Kinzumbi, but they could not get the better of goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Other Sundowns players who troubled TP Mazembe were Lyle Lakay with his crosses, and attackers Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise who attacked down the middle.

On the stroke halftime, Sundowns missed an opportunity to increase their lead when influential midfielder Sirino skied his shot over the crossbar from a good position inside the box.

With their job in the Champions League done, Sundowns will return to the bread and butter issues of the PSL with a home clash against bottom side Black Leopards on Sunday at Loftus.

Mngqithi unfazed over prospect of meeting Mosimane’s Al Ahly

Sundowns coach says he will not allow emotions to get the better of him if teams meet in knockout stages of the African Champions League
1 day ago

Ronald Koeman hails record-breaking Messi

Argentinian superstar equals Xavi Hernandez’s appearance record in Barca’s 4-1 victory over Huesca
5 hours ago

Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Starting with no genuine strikers in Saturday’s 0-0 draw has left Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel open to criticism
1 day ago

Praise for Man City’s ‘total football’ under Guardiola

When City have the ball, it’s incredibly hard for any opponent, Borussia coach says
1 day ago

