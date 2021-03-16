Motsepe may not be as free of football’s big shots as some were hoping

Patrice Motsepe is now the most powerful man in African football, but his ascent to the top of the continental food chain has made some nervous.

The reality is Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s starring role as the kingmaker in the proceedings in Rabat, Morocco, last week did not receive wholesale endorsement from the entire continent and his involvement in the outcome of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency poll remains a source of discomfort for some.

There are many cynics who watched the whole thing unfold from a distance over the past few weeks and while Motsepe’s emergence as SA’s first Caf president will have brought many in these parts close to fits of delirium, the fact is Zurich’s overbearing presence over an African football election continues to linger like an putrid stench.

There are many who do not trust Fifa in general and while the rest of us are celebrating the coronation of one of our own, they are fearing the worst in the months to come.

The cynics believe Infantino played the role of a dangerous babysitter when he brokered the deal that saw Motsepe’s rivals Augustin Senghor‚ Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma withdraw from the race for the Caf presidency. Motsepe’s rivals elected to play dead at the mining magnate’s feet rather than challenge him. This has only served to muddy the perennially murky waters of African football politics even further.

This arrangement, the cynics believe, suits Infantino more than continental football. The Mamelodi Sundowns owner faced the SA media for the first time on Tuesday, and many wondered about how much influence Infantino will have on his presidency.

The bottom line is the Fifa president engineered the outcome of the election and those of us who are citizens of Paranoiaville have wondered what’s in it for Infantino? Seriously folks, what’s in it for the Swiss–Italian football administrator who was appointed as president at the Fifa extraordinary congress in February 2016.

We all know there is no such thing as a free lunch. This was the reality before Covid-19 and things are the same in this uncertain world under the pandemic. Do not forget that Fifa propped up Motsepe’s predecessor Ahmad Ahmad when they needed someone to spearhead the removal of long-time Caf president Issa Hayatou. Ahmad the Madagascan was flavour of the month at the time.

He looked the part when he led the removal of Hayatou from office — he had been at the helm for almost three decades — and said all the right things when he triumphed in March 2017. But when he outsourced his presidency to Morocco and pretty much followed Hayatou’s blueprint, the many people who had been instrumental in his rise to the pinnacle of continental football turned their backs on him and he had to go.

Motsepe needs to be his own man in the turbulent corridors of continental football and cannot afford to have Zurich leaning over his shoulder, scrutinising his decisions. The new Caf president has always been a man of strong convictions and there is a lot of excitement about his presidency.

He has made some important promises and if he is able execute the many issues on his tray, African football could finally fulfil its potential and compete with the other continents. The excitement is understandable as he promised to:

• Invest in developing and growing football in Africa and building partnerships/sponsorships with potential partners.

• Improve the efficiency and professionalism of Caf competitions and staff.

• Implement and adhere to governance and auditing global best practices.

• Invest in African football infrastructure.

• Invest in youth and the future of African football.

• Develop and grow women’s football.

• Protect the integrity of refereeing and professionalise it.

• Implement the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

• Introduce statutory reforms.

• Develop partnerships with Fifa and other continental governing bodies.

Even the cynics will be forced to applaud if he is able to deliver on these promises.

• Ntloko is the digital sports editor of Arena Holdings. Follow him on Twitter at @ntlokom.​