Chiefs forced to settle for a point in Angola

Amakhosi held to a goalless draw in their clash against Petro de Luanda

16 March 2021 - 21:17 Marc Strydom
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs in action. Picture: STEVE HAAG/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs earned maximum points for effort, but only a point on the board after the Group C goalless draw away to Petro de Luanda on Tuesday. It leaves Amakhosi’s chances of reaching the quarterfinals intact, but certainly slimmer.

Chiefs could not profit from some decent chances at the Estadio 11 de Novembro.

With second-placed Horoya and leaders Wydad Casablanca playing to a 0-0 draw in Guinea to go to five and 10 points, Chiefs had an opportunity to get back into the fray for second place if they beat Petro.

But they had to settle for a point, to also go to five, against the one team in the group they had a real chance against.

Amakhosi are far from out of the running with matches at home to Wydad and away against Horoya remaining. But if the last game against Horoya in Guinea is where Chiefs will need a result, it will be a tough ask.

Amakhosi probably edged the 90 minutes against Petro but ultimately they could not land the decisive blow. In a lively opening half, Petro were a different and far more open combination than the one that was happy to play defensively at FNB Stadium 10 days ago, where Chiefs beat them 2-0.

Petro survived an early scare as Kearyn Baccus’s free-kick was curled in from the right and an attempted clearance ricocheted off the back of a home player, forcing goalkeeper Signori Antonio to athletically stop an own goal.

Chiefs’ best half-chance came on a counterattack that ended with Lebogang Manyama heading down to left-back Siyabonga Zulu, who had initiated the movement from deep in his own half, but whose strike was blocked at close range by centreback Danilson.

Petro came out from the break with a flurry of half-chances. Left-back Pedro Francisco’s free-kick eluded everyone and Daniel Akpeyi had to get down to save. Then Francisco’s cross was behind midfielder Dany, who attempted a flick that again forced Akpeyi into a stop.

Chiefs found their stride again in the last half-hour. Big centreback Jose-Junior Matuwila fouled Baccus on the edge of the area and Manyama’s free-kick took a deflection centimetres wide.

Chiefs had their best chance to win it in the 67th minute, with Baccus threading a pass that put Manyama into the area, who took the ball wide to the right and chipped the advancing Signori, but right-back Diogenes getting up to head clear.

No stopping the Sundowns juggernaut as Maboe goal sinks Mazembe

Brazilians advance to Caf Champions League knockout stages with hard-fought win over TP Mazembe
Mngqithi unfazed over prospect of meeting Mosimane's Al Ahly

Sundowns coach says he will not allow emotions to get the better of him if teams meet in knockout stages of the African Champions League
Ronald Koeman hails record-breaking Messi

Argentinian superstar equals Xavi Hernandez's appearance record in Barca's 4-1 victory over Huesca
Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Starting with no genuine strikers in Saturday's 0-0 draw has left Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel open to criticism
Praise for Man City's 'total football' under Guardiola

When City have the ball, it's incredibly hard for any opponent, Borussia coach says
