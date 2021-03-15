Sport / Soccer

Praise for Man City’s ‘total football’ under Guardiola

15 March 2021 - 15:55 Manasi Pathak
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/PAUL ELLIS
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: POOL/GETTY IMAGES/PAUL ELLIS

Bengaluru — Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Marco Rose paid tribute to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the two sides’ Champions League last-16 second leg match, saying the Premier League team are almost playing “total football”.

Guardiola’s City are log leaders in the English Premier League, boasting a 14-point lead over second-placed rivals Manchester United.         

Guardiola, who has guided City to two Premier League titles since arriving in 2016, used the Dutch tactics of “total football” at former club Barcelona after having played under Johan Cruyff, who pioneered the tactical system.

“Total football” is centred on the idea of players being accomplished and comfortable enough on the ball to play anywhere on the field.

“When City have the ball, it’s incredibly hard for any opponent,” Rose said before Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg in Budapest.

“Their gegenpressing [counter-pressing] after losing possession is world class and they move the ball forward very quickly. Pep has them playing almost total football.

“He is a fantastic character. He has had a massive influence on world football over the past years. He’s passionate about things beyond football too and is an incredible human being.”

After losing the first leg 2-0 in February, Rose said Gladbach must put up an improved display, especially in attack, to turn around their fortunes in the competition.

“We need to defend well and try to bring our strengths to the fore in attack,” he said. “We have to change small things to help us get back to winning ways.”

Reuters

Arsenal eager to break derby spell cast by Spurs

London club have never gone six successive games against Tottenham without a win
Sport
4 days ago

United got their tactics spot on in the Manchester derby

Many decry the option of counterattacking but the Red Devils executed it perfectly
Sport
1 week ago

Leicester move into second in top-four race

Brendan Rodgers’s side leapfrog Manchester United with comeback goals
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Prinsloo holds his nerve in playoff to bag ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Golf discussion: Retail sector fights its way out ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Freeman denies he is a ‘doping doctor’ after ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boxing world remembers Marvelous Marvin Hagler
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Schachmann holds on to Paris-Nice title
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Man City out for more records, United stalling as derby looms

Sport / Soccer

Man United battle against big guns and other talking points

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea win over United would complete landmark week for Tuchel

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.