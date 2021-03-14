Sport / Soccer

Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Gomez unlikely to play in Euros

Pair expected to recover from long-term injuries in time for next season

14 March 2021 - 17:54 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is challenged by Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 1 2020 in Liverpoo. Picture: LAURENCE GRITTITHS/GETTY IMAGES
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is challenged by Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on October 1 2020 in Liverpoo. Picture: LAURENCE GRITTITHS/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to be fit to play in the rescheduled European Championship in June and July.

Dutch international Van Dijk hurt his knee after a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October and needed surgery, while Gomez also underwent a knee operation after sustaining an injury while training with England.

Klopp said the Premier League champions hoped to have the duo back fully fit for preseason training ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, but was less optimistic about their participation in the Euros which take place between June 11 and July 11.

The championships, originally scheduled to begin in June 2020, were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That’s not my decision. But the information I have is it’ll be unlikely,” Klopp told reporters, adding that both players’ injuries were “really serious”. “It’s because of the extent of the injury. We hope they’ll be ready to start preseason with us.”

Liverpool have had to contend with several injury setbacks in defence this season, with Joel Matip also ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.

“The two of them [Gomez and Van Dijk] look better than Joel because he’s still in what looks like skiing boots,” Klopp said. “But he’s here as well. Joe isn’t running, Virgil’s already running, but this is really a tough one.”

Liverpool, who are eighth in the league with 43 points, visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Reuters

FA Cup final, snooker championship to test return of fans

Pilot programme will be used to pave the way for return of crowds to stadiums in summer
Sport
4 hours ago

Klopp downplays Liverpool’s Champions League title hopes

Manager admits the going will be extremely tough whoever they meet in the next round of the European competition
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Golf discussion: Retail sector fights its way out ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool’s Van Dijk and Gomez unlikely to play ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Dane van Niekerk admits being ‘tough’ on teammate ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
New Caf president Patrice Motsepe pledges big ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
FA Cup final, snooker championship to test return ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

FA Cup final, snooker championship to test return of fans

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal eager to break derby spell cast by Spurs

Sport / Soccer

Fulham lay on more misery at home for Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

United got their tactics spot on in the Manchester derby

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.