Iheanacho in hat-trick mood as Leicester thump Sheffield United

Leicester — Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City crushed bottom side Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday to move second in the Premier League table.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder left the club late on Saturday and coach Paul Heckingbottom, who will take charge until the end of the season, had no time to fix the team’s defensive frailty and toothless attack.

Ayoze Perez went close with an early header for Leicester but Aaron Ramsdale was alive to the danger, getting his fingertips to the ball to turn it onto the far post. He only managed to delay the inevitable, however, and Leicester went ahead in the 39th minute when Jamie Vardy latched on to a clever pass and his perfect centre left Iheanacho with a simple tap-in.

Iheanacho tried to repay the favour early in the second half, teeing up Vardy for a first-time shot but Chris Basham headed his effort off the line as Vardy, who has scored only once this year, struggled again in front of goal.

Perez added the second in the 64th minute with a low shot before Vardy again set up Iheanacho for another simple finish. The Nigerian saved the best for last, firing home a powerful left-foot shot in the 78th minute to complete his first Premier League hat-trick.

Vardy’s shot was turned into his own net by Ethan Ampadu to complete the rout as Leicester climbed to second spot on 56 points after 29 games. Sheffield United remained bottom on 14 points, 14 behind Newcastle United in 17th place.

“I don’t know how to express this, I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for helping me grow,” Iheanacho told Sky Sports.

Earlier Brighton & Hove Albion secured their first Premier League win over Southampton as goals from Lewis Dunk and Leandro Trossard led them to a 2-1 victory at St Mary’s Stadium.

Brighton captain Dunk scored the opener with a thumping header into the bottom corner in the 16th minute after midfielder Pascal Gross curled the ball into the penalty area.

Southampton drew level 11 minutes later through forward Che Adams who volleyed home after Dunk had failed to clear the ball inside the box. It was the English forward’s third goal in as many league games.

Brighton regained the lead in the 56th minute when Belgian Trossard fired from 12 yards out after a through pass from striker Danny Welbeck who was set up on the edge of the box by midfielder Adam Lallana.

Brighton climbed one place up the table to 16th, on 29 points after 28 games, three points above the relegation zone. Southampton, who topped the standings in November, are 14th with 33 points from 29 matches.

Reuters