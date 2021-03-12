Sport / Soccer

New Caf president Patrice Motsepe pledges big things for African football

Motsepe was elected unopposed as part of a deal reached in the past month that saw opposition candidates withdraw from the race

12 March 2021 - 17:27 Marc Strydom
Patrice Motsepe has been confirmed as the first SA president of the Confederation of African Football. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Patrice Motsepe has been confirmed as the first SA president of the Confederation of African Football. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Patrice Motsepe‚ in a brief address seconds after he became Confederation of African Football (Caf) president on Friday‚ pledged to “make African football among the best in the world”.

Motsepe was confirmed Caf president just after 1pm SA time‚ in the 43rd Caf General Assembly in Rabat on Friday.

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner was elected unopposed as part of a deal reached in the past month that saw opposition candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast withdraw from the race.

Speaking moments after the confirmation of his presidency‚ Motsepe said that he had taken note of the financial reports presented at the assembly that expressed the losses made by Caf in 2020‚ and need for economic reform.

“Let me start by saying it’s a huge honour and a huge privilege for me‚” Motsepe said.

“And we spent the morning hearing the challenges that confront African football. And I’ll talk later about what all of us can and will do together.”

Motsepe thanked Fifa president Gianni Infantino‚ whose address opened the assembly‚ for “the vision and the encouragement of unity”.

“We can only deal with the challenges of Africa — and we will succeed — but we will only do so when we are united‚” Motsepe said.

He also thanked the Caf executive committee. “And with you‚ and with every one of the member association presidents and the leadership we have in Africa‚ the leadership we have in every country‚ it is that leadership that gives me confidence and inspires me.

“And I’m absolutely confident that working together we will indeed succeed to make African football among the best in the world. My brother Senghor‚ my brother Yahya‚ my brother Jacques Anouma‚ thank you so much,” Motsepe said.

“And just thanks to the [Caf] staff. You know sometimes we see the failures and the problems and the weaknesses in Caf‚ but we must also focus on the optimistic‚ on the positive. [And focus] on a lot of the good work that many of the staff‚ the committees‚ all of these good people‚ the ethics committee‚ all of these structures within Caf that really have excellent people.

Motsepe said: “My father [Chief Augustine Motsepe] used to say to me‚ ‘Always remember that you are what you are because of the communities‚ the society your parents’. And for us in SA, Nelson Mandela would always say that‚ ‘Your democracy was because of the people of Africa’.”

Senghor and Yahya have been offered vice-presidencies under Motsepe‚ and Anouma an advisory role.

MNINAWA NTLOKO: ‘Novice’ Motsepe about to have the last laugh

Sundowns owner’s ascent to top of the African football food chain should be no surprise
Opinion
1 day ago

Motsepe will change Caf for the better, says Mngqithi

Sundowns coach says his boss will make the continental federation more accountable
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan has backed Motsepe all the way to top Caf job

The man who brought SA the 2010 World Cup campaigned tirelessly for the billionaire businessman to secure Africa’s top football post
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Patrice Motsepe’s election at Caf looks like ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Rugby will take a big income hit if Lions tour is ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Klopp downplays Liverpool’s Champions League ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Motsepe will change Caf for the better, says ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Mercedes starts F1 testing with needing a new ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Way opens for Motsepe to become Caf president

Sport / Soccer

Motsepe inches closer to top Caf position

Sport / Soccer

Motsepe enjoys huge support in quest for top Caf position

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.