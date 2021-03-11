The SA Football Association (Safa) anticipates no last-minute hitches to the deal that was agreed on that will see Patrice Motsepe elected president unopposed at the Confederation of African Football’s (Caf) 43rd general assembly in Morocco on Friday.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe‚ who has arrived in Rabat for the assembly‚ which also serves as the elective congress for the presidency and Caf and Fifa Council positions‚ said he expects Motsepe’s election to be confirmed between noon and 1pm SA time.

A deal was concluded over the past month that saw Motsepe’s rivals — Senegal’s Augustin Senghor‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast — withdraw their candidacies in exchange for leadership and executive positions. Senghor and Yahya have been offered vice-presidencies and Anouma an advisory role.

Motlanthe said the process‚ given Motsepe will not have opposition candidates‚ is for him to stand unopposed. That means the 54 African football association heads will forgo the formality of the voting process.

“Alone it will not be a question of voting for confirmation. Because once there is confirmation that there is no contender then in terms of the constitution he is pronounced the incumbent‚” Motlanthe said.

Safa’s CEO said Motsepe has arrived in Rabat. He said no backtracking or hitches are expected from the deal agreed with Senghor‚ Yahya and Anouma.

After the conclusion of selecting the president‚ the Caf executive committee is elected. Then Caf’s six representatives at the Fifa Council are voted on (one of the vice-presidents also serves automatically). After that the various Caf committees are elected.