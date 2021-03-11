Sport / Soccer

McCarthy slams Sisa Dukashe pitch in East London

AmaZulu coach says he had to make changes to his game plan to account for the bumpy field

11 March 2021 - 15:26 Marc Strydom
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has slammed a “horrendous pitch” at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London‚ where his team edged Chippa United 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League on Wednesday‚ and questioned how the ground “gets approved by the league”.

McCarthy praised the character of his team‚ who rode their luck at times‚ and said he had to alter their game plan significantly on the bumpy surface.

“You know‚ it wasn’t the prettiest. Chippa made it really hard for us to play our usual game that we are accustomed to‚” McCarthy said.

“So we just tried to not make the mistakes playing on a pitch like this‚ which we know would cause us [problems]. At times we got caught out ... trying to play the good‚ free-flowing football that we do‚ and then almost overplaying it‚ and the pitch not allowing us to do so.

“But you know what‚ the character the boys showed to change tactics‚ to play a completely different game from what we are accustomed to‚ and making it effective. At times you just have to accept football is about football and it’s about winning games — and sometimes you don’t have to make it pretty.

“And today was definitely that game. The worst footballing game where I was in charge at the club,” said McCarthy.

“We weren’t allowed to do what we wanted to do because we had a pitch that was just horrendous.

“Why it gets approved by the league is beyond me because when you have in the country the DStv Premier League that is trying to build something that makes Africa proud‚ where you have the World Cup stadium in Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha]‚ and then you come and play matches at this stadium.”

McCarthy‚ in his post-match TV interview‚ suggested Chippa had taken the game to East London because they knew AmaZulu were a ball-playing team on form. The Eastern Cape team have spread their home matches between their main home ground‚ the 2010 World Cup venue Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, and Sisa Dukashe.

AmaZulu’s excellent result against Chippa continued their scintillating form since McCarthy arrived in December.

After some turnaround matches during which the coach implemented his style‚ the ambitious Usuthu have surged to six wins and a draw in their past seven league matches. They occupy sixth place on the log.

Motsepe will change Caf for the better, says Mngqithi

Sundowns coach says his boss will make the continental federation more accountable
Sport
1 hour ago

Swallows boss calls on the government to allow fans back into stadiums

Clubs should speak with one voice and focus on percentages rather than numbers, says Mogashoa
Sport
1 hour ago

Manyama’s late header salvages a draw for Chiefs

Lebohang Manyama’s goal against Maritzburg United earns Amakhosi a point in PSL match
Sport
19 hours ago

Clinical Sundowns pummel Polokwane

But the second half was a disappointment as substitutions disrupt momentum
Sport
22 hours ago

Motsepe will change Caf for the better, says Mngqithi

Sundowns coach says his boss will make the continental federation more accountable
Sport
1 hour ago

Swallows boss calls on the government to allow fans back into stadiums

Clubs should speak with one voice and focus on percentages rather than numbers, says Mogashoa
Sport
1 hour ago

Manyama’s late header salvages a draw for Chiefs

Lebohang Manyama’s goal against Maritzburg United earns Amakhosi a point in PSL match
Sport
19 hours ago

Clinical Sundowns pummel Polokwane

But the second half was a disappointment as substitutions disrupt momentum
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rugby will take a big income hit if Lions tour is ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Manyama’s late header salvages a draw for Chiefs
Sport / Soccer
3.
LALI STANDER: Golf works its spell on new ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Italians and New Zealanders all square in ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

United got their tactics spot on in the Manchester derby

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs sticking together in tough times, says coach Hunt

Sport / Soccer

Fulham lay on more misery at home for Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Tshakhuma make Swallows pay the penalty

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.