Happy Mashiane says he will not celebrate if he scores against Maritzburg United on Wednesday because Ernst Middendorp‚ coach of the KwaZulu-Natal club, was the man who gave him his debut in senior football.

Several factors will influence the Premier Soccer League (PSL) game at Harry Gwala Stadium when Chiefs and Maritzburg clash.

It will be the Soweto giants’ third matchup this season against the coach who led them to second place in the last league campaign.

Chiefs and Maritzburg are at 1-1. Amakhosi beat the Team of Choice 2-1 in their early-season MTN8 clash‚ then Middendorp had a satisfactory return to FNB Stadium for a 2-0 league victory against the KwaZulu-Natal team in January.

Both teams need a win. Maritzburg‚ on the back of a victory and a draw‚ need points to continue clawing their way up from second-last place and the relegation zone. Tenth-placed Chiefs need to start accumulating points if they don’t want to finish lower than their previous lowest ninth place.

Mashiane, 23, returned from injury to become Chiefs’ youngest player to score in the Caf Champions League in their 2-0 Group C win against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday. He said he will not celebrate if he scores against the team of the coach who gave him his PSL and Chiefs debuts in the 2018/2019 season.

“It’s nothing personal‚” Mashiane said of Chiefs’ third meeting in 2020/2021 with Middendorp. “It’s just that we have to work and I have to respect‚ so that if maybe I do score I won’t celebrate because he’s one of the coaches who gave me the platform.

“We know that in the league they [United] won at our home here at FNB‚ so it won’t be easy. And you know that at Harry Gwala most teams don’t get out of there with maximum points.”

Mashiane struck a classy second for Chiefs against Petro‚ scything through the middle and finishing low past goalkeeper Signori Antonio.

“Coming back from injury wasn’t that easy. I had to work hard to be in the starting line-up again and I was fortunate enough to score a goal‚” said the SA under-20 and under-23 international who’s suffered a fair number of injuries in the gruelling Covid-19-hit season.

“And apparently I’m the youngest player to score in the Champions League [for Chiefs].

“I’m working on being consistent and trying to prevent injuries. Most of the time I get lucky because they are minor injuries.”

The struggling Chiefs are looking to reverse a run of six matches without a win in the league.