Sport / Soccer

Maritzburg‚ Middendorp and Moseamedi lie in wait for Chiefs

The Team of Choice have already beaten Amakhosi 2-0 away from home in the league

09 March 2021 - 17:36 Sazi Hadebe
Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX

Maritzburg United will be looking to double their wins against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season when they host Amakhosi at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

The Team of Choice have already beaten Chiefs 2-0 away from home in the league in  former Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp’s fifth match after returning to the Pietermaritzburg club for the fourth time in late November 2020.

Chiefs’ biggest tormentor in recent years‚ striker Judas Moseamedi‚ scored both goals against them in January.

The win against Chiefs is one of the three the German coach has managed to get in 12 league matches, as opposed the five losses against Swallows FC‚ TS Galaxy‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

In trying to arrest the slide‚ Middendorp signed 27-year-old goalkeeper Marcel Engelhardt from Germany. Having played three league matches and conceded two goals‚ the former Eintracht Braunschweig (Bundesliga 2) gloveman is hoping his team can continue the form they have shown in the last two games against Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic.

Maritzburg beat Leopards 1-0 at home before ending last week with a 1-1 draw away to Celtic‚ with Bafana Bafana striker Thabiso Kutumela scoring the vital goals in both those matches.

“We were happy to achieve this win against Leopards and the draw against Bloemfontein Celtic was deserved but I feel we could have won‚” Engelhardt said before the Chiefs match.

“Now we’re still focused and we want to achieve more and move away from the relegation zone. It’s crucial to continue picking up points because we’re at the bottom of the table [15th place] and we need to get closer to the other teams.

“Winning will build confidence if we keep picking up points. I hope we can continue with that on Wednesday.”

Though he has never played against Chiefs‚ Engelhardt said a win against one of the top clubs in the country would boost United’s morale‚ especially at home where they have dropped many points this season.

“We know that Chiefs are a big team here [in SA] and they have a lot of good players‚ but I think we have a team that can have a good performance‚” Engelhardt said.

“I hope we can achieve something and continue picking up points and home games are the best way to collect points. If we continue on this run I think we’ll be prepared for the next games.”

Arrows can leapfrog Pirates with a win over TTM

Coach warns that his players should not expect an easy time against the much improved Limpopo team in Polokwane
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs sticking together in tough times, says coach Hunt

Master of understatement talks up his embattled team, asserting they’ve got belief
Sport
1 day ago

Tshakhuma make Swallows pay the penalty

Birds rue mistake that costs them a victory in Premier Soccer League
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan has backed Motsepe all the way to top Caf job

The man who brought SA the 2010 World Cup campaigned tirelessly for the billionaire businessman to secure Africa’s top football post
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: New captains and successful T20 ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
United got their tactics spot on in the ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Chiefs sticking together in tough times, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Way opens for Motsepe to become Caf president
Sport / Soccer
5.
Goss can be rightly proud of two stars bred at ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pirates down Celtic to move to third on the log

Sport / Soccer

Zinnbauer cautious as Bucs face Maritzburg

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.