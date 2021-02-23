Sport / Soccer

SuperSport to gun for early goal against Pirates

Coach Kaitano Tembo pins his hopes on leading goal scorer Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza

23 February 2021 - 17:06 Tiisetso Malepa
SuperSport United Coach Kaitano Tembo during the SuperSport United virtual press conference on February 22, 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
SuperSport United Coach Kaitano Tembo during the SuperSport United virtual press conference on February 22, 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says his side will attack Orlando Pirates from the first whistle in Wednesday’s league clash at Atteridgeville’s Lucas Moripe Stadium.

United, who are four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the halfway stage of the campaign, have made a bright start to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The 50-year-old Zimbabwean mentor admitted United were lucky to get away with a point in their draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

While United fielded their strongest team and were run rugged in the 1-1 draw against Chiefs‚ Pirates rested almost all of their regulars on Sunday as they beat Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy 1-0 to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup 4-0 on aggregate.

The Buccaneers are expected to have their heavy artillery back for the trip to Atteridgeville and Tembo said United will have to be at their best to defeat Pirates.

“We saw Pirates rested most of their players and so we need to prepare well and pitch up because we are playing at home‚” said Tembo. “We have had two or three days to prepare and it’s not enough rest. You can’t really train much because we needed the players to be fresh.”

Pirates will welcome back the likes of first-choice keeper Richard Ofori and attackers Deon Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch‚ while United are missing key players Teboho Mokoena‚ Onismor Bhasera and forward Evans Rusike.

The SuperSport coach will pin his hopes on leading Premiership goal scorer Bradley Grobler and his towering strike twin partner Thamsanqa Gabuza.

“We know Pirates are a very good team and have been doing well and pushing to get up the log. They also want to win this game,” Tembo said.

“But it’s always important for us to go out there with the right frame of mind‚ play very well and make sure we attack them from the word go because we are playing at home. We probably [need] to score an early goal to try to unsettle them.

“We need to be a bit smarter‚ especially if we can get an early lead. But it’s going to be a very demanding game where we need to bring our A game in terms of our work ethic. A good work ethic will probably get us through.”

United are second on the PSL log on 32 points from 17 matches and will look to close the gap between them and Sundowns to just one.

“We need to keep a little more pressure on Sundowns and try to close the gap,” Tembo said.

The Buccaneers‚ in fifth and trailing leaders Sundowns by eight points‚ will look for a win that will keep them in the picture in the title chase. A win would move them up to third and within one point of Tembo’s team.

Zungu’s Bafana spot in doubt after breaking Covid-19 rules in Scotland

The player, on loan to Rangers, may have also ruined his chance of a permanent move from France’s Amiens
Sport
1 hour ago

Gladbach coach Rose sings Man City’s praises

German club’s mentor enthusiastic about the chance to measure themselves against ‘world’s best team’
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso, Sundowns set for Tanzania

Safa to consult teams and check if they will be able to meet the logistics
Sport
1 day ago

Zungu’s Bafana spot in doubt after breaking Covid-19 rules in Scotland

The player, on loan to Rangers, may have also ruined his chance of a permanent move from France’s Amiens
Sport
1 hour ago

Gladbach coach Rose sings Man City’s praises

German club’s mentor enthusiastic about the chance to measure themselves against ‘world’s best team’
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso, Sundowns set for Tanzania

Safa to consult teams and check if they will be able to meet the logistics
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Frankel’s daughter tries to get it right at Vaal
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Motsepe enjoys huge support in quest for top Caf ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Sundowns must start taking their chances, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso, Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
We are a few points off the pace, says ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

We are a few points off the pace, says SuperSport’s Tembo

Sport / Soccer

Another stalemate as Swallows stutter against City

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns brush Baroka aside to stretch lead at the top

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.