Dortmund, Schalke feel the heat ahead of Ruhr valley derby

Team in last place on the log face their six-placed traditional rivals from Borussia in what is expected to be a fiercely contested clash

18 February 2021 - 15:51 Karolos Grohmann
Ralf Fährmann of Schalke reacts during the DFB Cup Round of Sixteen match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 at Volkswagen Arena on February 03, 2021 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STUART FRANKLIN
Berlin — When Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday, a lot more is at stake than merely the prestige of winning the most fiercely contested fixture in German football.

Schalke are in last place in the Bundesliga, struggling to avoid relegation after winning just one game in what has been a disastrous season for them so far. Constant changes in coaches, club executives and players have delivered few tangible results and the Royal Blues are on nine points from 21 games, nine behind Arminia Bielefeld in the relegation play-off 16th spot.   

“We all know how important this game is,” said Schalke keeper Ralf Faehrmann. “The derby is always a very special game where everything can happen. These games have their own laws.”

Schalke have conceded 52 goals and scored just 15 times this season, the same number Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has scored himself. Hence Schalke will be hoping for a good result as they continue their fight to stay up.

They have shown some signs of improvement recently, snatching two draws in their last three matches, but they still have a long way to go to get out of trouble.

While sixth-placed Dortmund’s Bundesliga survival is not on the line, they are now running the real risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Dortmund, who were considered title contenders at the start of the season, have recorded only one win in their last six league matches and had to rescue a 2-2 draw last week at Hoffenheim with a late equaliser.

Pressure on coach Edin Terzic, who replaced Lucien Favre midway through the campaign, had been mounting with his team the textbook definition of inconsistency this season.

Earlier this week it was confirmed he will be replaced at the end of the season by Marco Rose, who will join from Borussia Moenchengladbach. Dortmund did earn a confidence boost on Wednesday, beating Sevilla in Spain 3-2 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

“This game was a very good step forward,” said Dortmund captain Marco Reus, who has also been criticised for a string of lacklustre performances. “Now we have two days and then it’s the derby. We have to bring the same things to the pitch in the game against Schalke as we did against Sevilla.” 

Reuters

Man City’s Guardiola feels for Klopp over Liverpool’s fading hopes

Saturday’s defeat at Leicester City left champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more
Tuchel says Chelsea can be more deadly in attack

New coach makes strong start but believes the Blues still have much work to do
PSG head to Barca with revenge and Messi on their minds

Paris club have ‘a seat reserved at the table’ for when the Argentine superstar wishes to negotiate with new clubs
