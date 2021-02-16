Sport / Soccer

Lazio accused of Covid-19 testing violations

16 February 2021 - 16:25 Alasdair Mackenzie
Picture: BLOOMBERG/T.NARAYAN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/T.NARAYAN

Rome — The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court after an investigation into possible violations of Covid-19 protocols.

The FIGC said in a statement the Serie A club is charged with “violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force”.

An investigation was opened on November 3 over potential violations of protocols regarding Covid-19 testing. The club’s training ground was inspected and swab test results were seized.

Lotito is accused of having “failed to enforce, or failed to monitor compliance with the rules on health checks and the necessary communications to the competent local health authorities”.

The list of violations includes failing to promptly report positive cases to the local health authority, failing to stop three players from attending a training session after receiving positive tests and twice failing to enforce a mandatory 10-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game. 

Reuters

