Pirates down City in five minutes to stay in title race

Orlando Pirates chalked up a convincing 2-0 win against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday to remain in the running for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race.

Deon Hotto set the tone scoring the opener in the first minute and Vincent Pule made it 2-0 in the fifth as Bucs’ lightning early double strike stunned City’s initially hapless, flat-footed defence.

The result kept Pirates, who played 17 matches, five points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, though the Brazilians have two games in hand.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s numerous personnel changes — five, four and four in the previous three matches — and positional switches had raised eyebrows. Coming off forgettable 1-0 Nedbank Cup win over First Division Uthongathi on Saturday, just three changes, and maintaining a 4-3-3 system, seemed to bring a measure of stability and confidence.

Paseka Mako returned for Innocent Maela at left-back. Siphesihle Ndlovu dropped from midfield to a decent showing as a makeshift right-back, Thabiso Sesane making way for Fortune Makaringe’s return in central midfield. Pule came into the front line for Gabadinho Mhango.

The midfield of Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and Makaringe that Bucs started with, and front line of Pule, Hotto and Thembinkosi Lorch, looked the most stable and penetrative Zinnbauer has fielded in some time. Perhaps in future the coach might consider staying with this line-up, to be tweaked as circumstances require.

Bucs under Zinnbauer, when they go off the boil, cool considerably. When they hit a stride they notch results mechanically.

A run of five matches where they won just one, drew two and lost two was preceded by 15 league and cup games unbeaten. Bucs’ one defeat, two draws and four wins from their past seven matches suggests a head of steam being built again, at a crucial phase as the second half of the season begins.

The front line took advantage of a City who came out poor in the first half, improving to mediocre as Bucs ruled their Orlando roost, the front three utilising their pace to pull the Citizens’ back four ragged.

Bucs’ first came easily as they won the ball deep in their half on the left and fed Makaringe in the middle who lobbed over the top for Hotto, between the centrebacks, to outstrip Taariq Fielies for pace and slot past Peter Leeuwenburgh after 46 seconds.

Bucs’ second came after Makaringe found space on the right and his low cross was missed in the middle by Pule and found Lorch on the left. Lorch squared back in and Pule was alone for the tap-in.

A horrific clash of heads between Ndlovu and Monare saw the former bandaged, and the latter attempting to play on but having to limp off for Linda Mntambo in the 36th minute.

Bucs enjoyed possession in the second half, consolidating the two-goal lead, but unable to penetrate with the same frequency against a tightened City.