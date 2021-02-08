Sport / Soccer

Man United’s Tuanzebe suffers more online racist abuse

Player was targeted with racist comments on social media after draw with Everton

08 February 2021 - 16:55 Arvind Sriram
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN RICHETT
Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe. Picture: REUTERS/MARTIN RICHETT

Manchester — Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe was subjected to racist abuse on social media once again after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

Tuanzebe, 23, did not start the game at Old Trafford but came on as a late substitute and conceded the free kick from which Carlo Ancelotti’s side equalised deep into stoppage time. The former England under-21 defender was also targeted after United’s shock 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield United in January.

Tuanzebe’s teammates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Chelsea’s Reece James, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers and Southampton’s Alex Jankewitz have also been victims of online racist abuse in recent weeks.

The Football Association on Sunday called for the British government and social media companies to act quickly in the fight against online racist abuse.

“We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences,” the governing body said.

“Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.”

A number of Premier League clubs have also called on social media companies to take stricter action against users who send abusive messages. But Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger does not expect much to change.

“If more people are making accounts, I think they make money off it. So, me personally, I don’t think these people care,” Rudiger, who has been targeted by Chelsea fans, told reporters.

“As you know, this money has power and the rest doesn’t matter. It’s hard to tell if people [in charge of platforms] will make a change. I feel sorry for that. But I feel more sorry for those who are not strong enough, if it really affects them.”

Top English players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers last month.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has said that those who send abusive messages should be held accountable by authorities and have their social media accounts banned. Reuters

Harry Kane is back to lead Tottenham to winning ways

After missing chances in the first half England skipper struck to move joint second on club’s scoring list
Sport
22 hours ago

Frustrated Solskjaer rues Man United’s poor defending

Amateurish play at the back sees title contenders share the spoils with Everton
Sport
20 hours ago

Coach Gavin Hunt embarrassed as Richards Bay stun Chiefs

Visitors from lower-tier league claim a famous victory against one of SA’s most illustrious clubs, whacking in the winner in the 90th minute
Sport
19 hours ago

Black Leopards edge Cosmos in late Nedbank Cup goal rush

The game came alight with three goals in the final 10 minutes as Ovidy Karuru produced the goods
Sport
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, dead at ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Coach Gavin Hunt embarrassed as Richards Bay stun ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Frustrated Solskjaer rues Man United’s poor ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Teen Jannik Sinner joins the Djokovic club
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Debutant Kyle Mayers scores 210 runs as Windies ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Footballers discuss online abuse with UK ministers

Sport / Soccer

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Marcus Rashford: ‘The system is broken — and it needs to ...

Opinion

Reports of racism and homophobia at UK football games double in past season

Sport / Soccer

Racism-weary Rose fed up with police stopping him

Sport / Soccer

Safa to blacklist Belgian coach Luc Eymael after racist outburst

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.