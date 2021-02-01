Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says Amakhosi should have won Saturday’s Soweto derby, where they were beaten 2-1 by Orlando Pirates.

Samir Nurković missed a penalty for Chiefs and they also missed some good chances in the opening half-hour and last 10 minutes of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at Orlando Stadium. But ultimately they paid for individual errors at both ends of the field.

It was Chiefs’ third derby defeat in succession‚ and their third in all Hunt’s clashes against Pirates‚ having previously lost in both legs of this season’s MTN8 semifinals.

“I’m disappointed. We should have won the game. We had more than enough chances to win the game. We were very unfortunate to lose the game‚” Hunt said.

“Football doesn’t always go for you. We had many‚ many chances and thought we did very well.”

Hunt‚ who is often in low spirits after a defeat, was gruff and verging on sarcastic in his sometimes one-line answers in the post-match media conference.

“No‚ it’s a step forward‚” he said when asked if the match was a step backwards for his team.

“Of course it’s a step backwards. Obviously it’s a step backwards. Any time you lose a game of football it’s a step backwards.

“Points-wise‚ morale-wise‚ things like that. So we need to get them up again‚ and go again. And we will go again.”

Chiefs‚ who lost their first game in six‚ did have a number of chances in the opening half-hour as they dominated the first half. They spurned those‚ with some poor attempts off target.

Their poor finishing, some defensive errors and other individual mistakes, including a weak penalty by Nurkovic that was saved by Bucs keeper Richard Ofori in the second half — with Siyabonga Ngezana missing an open goal on the rebound from the penalty — cost them the game.

Pirates’ 38th-minute opener by Thembinkosi Lorch came from a defensive error by Reeve Frosler‚ a header skewing backwards to allow the Pirates man through on goal. Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi‚ coming off his line‚ could have dealt with the situation better.

Nurkovic’s missed penalty soon after the restart was an opportunity spurned to draw level early and leave time to push for a win.

Pirates started to edge into the game after that. Their second goal, from Siphesihle Ndlovu in the 80th minute after fellow substitute Paseka Mako too easily skipped past Frosler’s challenge‚ was well deserved.

Bucs also had a penalty appeal incorrectly turned down when Njabulo Blom tugged down Vincent Pule with 20 minutes to go.

Chiefs did manage to create a number of chances and dominate phases of the game‚ including the last 10 minutes after Bucs’ second goal when Daniel Cardoso pulled one back in the 84th minute.