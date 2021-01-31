Sport / Soccer

Premier Soccer League

Sundowns widen lead at the top of PSL

31 January 2021 - 19:52 Mninawa Ntloko
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns extended their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with a 2-0 victory over Chippa United at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday.

Second-placed SuperSport United had been nipping at their heels before Sunday’s encounter but first-half goals from Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Sirino enabled the Brazilians to open up a five-point gap at the summit.

The home side often cut the Chippa rearguard like a hot knife through butter and it was excellent goalkeeping by Ayanda Mtshali‚ poor finishing and suspect decision-making in front of goal that prevented the visitors from being buried under an avalanche of goals.

It was testament to the sterling work done by Mtshali that he walked away with the man of the match award.

The final score was flattering to Chippa, with Sundowns denied a third goal in the second half after Mosa Lebusa thought he had put the ball in the back of the net. But after consulting the assistant referee‚ the goal was ruled out due to an offside.

Sundowns signalled their intent after the hardworking Peter Shalulile delivered a perfect cross into the area that Maboe rose majestically to power home into the top left corner in the 23rd minute.

Shalulile set up Sirino for the second in the 39th minute. Chippa somehow managed to prevent more goals and restricted the champions to just two.

Disappointed Chippa coach Dan Malesela admitted the final score could have been worse and said they were fortunate to have escaped a more humiliating fate.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngithi said: “I think we could have easily scored six or more goals‚” he said.

Sundowns dedicated the game to their player Motjeka Madisha‚ who died in a car crash in December. The 25-year-old from Ga-Madisha village in Zebediela‚ Limpopo‚ died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed in wet weather and burst into flames near Kempton Park.

In the day’s other match, Baroka FC came from behind to draw  1-1 with  Cape Town City.

City took the lead five minutes into the second half when Surprise Ralani picked up a pass from Mduduzi Mdantsane and put the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Baroka equalised 15 minutes from time after Terrence Mashego guided Richard Mbulu’s cross into his own net.

City coach Jan Olde Riekerink was forced to make a substitution after just 12 minutes when his captain, Thabo Nodada, had to leave the field with an injury and was replaced by Mpho Makola.

Chelsea down Burnley for Tuchel’s first win

German coach stresses need for strikers after defenders score both goals
Sport
7 hours ago

Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford calls racial abuse ‘humanity at its worst’

England international takes a stand against social media racists
Sport
7 hours ago

Peter Shalulile at the double as Sundowns edge Leopards

Ten-man Brazilians pilfer a late PSL win at Thohoyandou Stadium
Sport
4 days ago

Gavin Hunt turns to young guns for big derby

Chiefs coach expects Pirates to put together a strong combination given their many options for Saturday’s big match
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Luna Rossa’s Jimmy Spithill calls for ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Rafa Nadal wants to talk tennis, not quarantine
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Japan’s sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford calls racial abuse ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Luke Ferraris is rising star in jockey ranks ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Manchester United eye quick bounce back after shock loss to Sheffield

Sport / Soccer

Juergen Klopp says winless run will spur Liverpool on to bounce back

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs and Pirates warm up for derby with draws

Sport / Soccer

Why coach Dylan Kerr and Black Leopards parted ways

Sport / Soccer

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here’s hoping the new owner of TTM will bring the chaos to an ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.