Sport / Soccer

Juergen Klopp says winless run will spur Liverpool on to bounce back

27 January 2021 - 16:43 Rohith Nair
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, January 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, January 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Bengaluru — Liverpool may have their backs against the wall in the Premier League but the negative coverage of the team will only spur them on to bounce back in the title race, manager Juergen Klopp says.

The champions are winless in their last five league matches which has resulted in a slide from the top of the standings to fifth in the league. And they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool have not found the net in the league in the past month and Klopp said people were “losing trust and faith” in his attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino far too quickly for his liking.

“I see them working on everything and we’re working as a team on solutions. It’s a complex game and it’s never about one person,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have to become the team we want to be and that is the team nobody wants to play against. At the moment, every team is defending deep but we have another chance tomorrow night.

“People tell us we are the best team in the world, which we are not but it’s not a problem. We have to prove it again and strike back. The more negative things that are said about us, maybe the more we want it.”

The last time these two sides met they were first and second in the league but Spurs have also endured a slump to sit one point behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

“Things have changed,” Klopp said. “We want to make sure the next month is more positive but we cannot change last month. I’m not only a good-weather coach.

“We played some good stuff against United and we have to be more consistent. We play Tottenham and we have to go game by game. Is it difficult? Yes. That’s how it is in every Premier League game.” 

Reuters

Chiefs and Pirates warm up for derby with draws

Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer would have preferred a morale-lifting win ahead of the big Soweto game on Saturday
Sport
19 hours ago

Footballers discuss online abuse with UK ministers

Culture secretary Dowden says it was humbling to hear players talk about the level of abuse they have to endure
Sport
1 day ago

Why Itumeleng Khune is on the sidelines

Chiefs coach says veteran goalkeeper’s return to the team is in his own hands
Sport
2 days ago

Why coach Dylan Kerr and Black Leopards parted ways

Falling out with assistant coach Lehlohonolo Seema believed to be behind his resignation
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Solskjaer welcomes support from Man United board ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here’s hoping the new owner of ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Keeping the customer satisfied
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Djokovic should set an example as LeBron James of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Chiefs and Pirates warm up for derby with draws
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here’s hoping the new owner of TTM will bring the chaos to an ...

Sport / Soccer

SuperSport cruise past TTM to grab second place in PSL

Sport / Soccer

Manqoba Mngqithi asks Sundowns fans to be patient

Sport / Soccer

Chelsea sack manager Frank Lampard after new year slump

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.