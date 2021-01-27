Cosafa region to back Patrice Motsepe’s bid for Caf presidency

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) will vote for SA’s Patrice Motsepe at the election for the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in March.

Insiders said Cosafa members met on Wednesday and decided to throw their weight behind the billionaire Mamelodi Sundowns owner.

The Cosafa region has the biggest voting block with 14 member associations‚ but while they have pledged to vote as a unit‚ there might be a few who secretly disagree with the decision. Two member associations are thought to be opposed to the idea of Motsepe becoming Caf president.

Motsepe has been on the campaign trail for weeks and his candidacy was given the green light by world football governing body Fifa on Wednesday. His candidacy was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) on November 9, and Fifa’s certification has cemented his bid.

His path to the Caf presidency was cleared after its former president, Ahmad Ahmad, was banned for five years by Fifa on November 23. Ahmad was found guilty of breaching four articles of the global ruling body’s ethics code.

That development left four candidates — Motsepe‚ Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Senegal’s Augustin Senghor — to contest the elections in March.