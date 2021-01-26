Sport / Soccer MNINAWA NTLOKO: Here’s hoping the new owner of TTM will bring the chaos to an end The side that followed the demise of Wits has been a laughing stock since its beginning BL PREMIUM

Surely none of you were surprised when you heard that someone had purchased the franchise of premiership side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila earlier this week?

Surely the sale of a club that has remained in the headlines for all the wrong reasons for the better part of its existence was not a surprise, and perhaps the only shock here is the fact that it took this long for the ownership of the troubled side to change hands. All of this came about after pharmaceutical businessperson Abram Sello parted with about R40m of his money to complete the acquisition of a chaotically run club that has been the subject of numerous jokes rather than known for performances on the pitch...