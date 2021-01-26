Sport / Soccer

Manqoba Mngqithi asks Sundowns fans to be patient

The coach says there is no need to panic as they continue to drop points

26 January 2021 - 15:56 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: KABELO LEPUTU/BACKPAGE PIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: KABELO LEPUTU/BACKPAGE PIX

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has urged the club’s fans to be patient and not reach for the panic button just yet as the champions continue to drop points.      

Sundowns have drawn three matches on the bounce and managed to score only one goal during that time. This has enabled Swallows FC and SuperSport United to catch up as their lead at the top shrunk. All three sides are now level on 27 points and Mngqithi’s charges are top by virtue of a better goal difference.

“I wouldn’t say this is a stage where we should panic and start feeling that we have dropped big points because we were not playing against pushovers here‚” said Mngqithi.

“We played SuperSport United and they are competing up there with us‚” he said. “We have played Swallows‚ who are also up there competing with us‚ and we played Celtic‚ who beat us in the MTN8. Now we managed to get a point from them.

“This is not a stage to panic because I think we are on the right track. Maybe one day we will appreciate the points that we got when the team was not as complete as one would have loved.”

Mngqithi stressed that they have been badly affected by the absence of players in key positions during this period, when they dropped six points from a possible nine.

“We did not have most of the players that normally play in all these matches but we still managed to not lose a game. For me‚ that is a positive.

“At Sundowns you would want to win all the matches that you play, but I don’t think people need to panic. We are at a stage where we had to play around with a lot of changes during all these three matches and that had a very negative impact on how we played.

“I believe that the guys who have not played regularly but are coming into the team now have really given a good account of themselves,” said Mngqithi.

“Against Swallows‚ we played with Mothobi Mvala as a centre-back and I don’t think he has played in that position over the last two to three seasons‚ if not four. But he gave a good account of himself.”

Remaining unbeaten is not the goal, says Sundowns coach

Strategy and execution in each game more important, says Manqoba Mngqithi
Sport
1 week ago

Mothobi Mvala ready to fill any role in Sundowns’ midfield

In five matches with the team, he has played as a defensive midfielder and as a No 8 and enjoys both
Sport
1 week ago

Travel in Africa a concern for Sundowns coach

Mngqithi would have preferred more direct flights to game venues to curtail travel time
Sport
2 weeks ago

Komphela urges Zwane to push into his ‘discomfort zone’

Sundowns coach is convinced his charge is capable of greater feats of footballing
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Keeping the customer satisfied
Sport / Other Sport
2.
America’s Cup defenders TNZ wary of Ineos
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Why Itumeleng Khune is on the sidelines
Sport / Soccer
4.
Boucher to look to his spin wizards in Karachi
Sport / Cricket
5.
Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal start campaigns in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.