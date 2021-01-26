Manqoba Mngqithi asks Sundowns fans to be patient

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has urged the club’s fans to be patient and not reach for the panic button just yet as the champions continue to drop points.

Sundowns have drawn three matches on the bounce and managed to score only one goal during that time. This has enabled Swallows FC and SuperSport United to catch up as their lead at the top shrunk. All three sides are now level on 27 points and Mngqithi’s charges are top by virtue of a better goal difference.

“I wouldn’t say this is a stage where we should panic and start feeling that we have dropped big points because we were not playing against pushovers here‚” said Mngqithi.

“We played SuperSport United and they are competing up there with us‚” he said. “We have played Swallows‚ who are also up there competing with us‚ and we played Celtic‚ who beat us in the MTN8. Now we managed to get a point from them.

“This is not a stage to panic because I think we are on the right track. Maybe one day we will appreciate the points that we got when the team was not as complete as one would have loved.”

Mngqithi stressed that they have been badly affected by the absence of players in key positions during this period, when they dropped six points from a possible nine.

“We did not have most of the players that normally play in all these matches but we still managed to not lose a game. For me‚ that is a positive.

“At Sundowns you would want to win all the matches that you play, but I don’t think people need to panic. We are at a stage where we had to play around with a lot of changes during all these three matches and that had a very negative impact on how we played.

“I believe that the guys who have not played regularly but are coming into the team now have really given a good account of themselves,” said Mngqithi.

“Against Swallows‚ we played with Mothobi Mvala as a centre-back and I don’t think he has played in that position over the last two to three seasons‚ if not four. But he gave a good account of himself.”